Wall Street Close: A mixed session as markets start to return scanning for COVID-19 risks

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 329 points, or 1.4%, to end near 23,391.
  • S&P 500 lost 1% to end around 2,762.
  • The Nasdaq Composite added 0.5% to close at 8,192.

US benchmarks were coming off their lows on Monday's session while investors weighed the prospects of the US economy getting a kick start with US President Donald Trump's eagerness to get the population back to work. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 329 points, or 1.4%, to end near 23,391 while the S&P 500 lost 1% to end around 2,762. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.5% to close at 8,192. Overall, it was a directionless day with European and Asian markets out for Easter celebrations on Monday, while investors tried to weigh the prospects of global growth returning in a V-shaped recovery should the curve indeed be starting to flatten in developed nations such as Europeans, the UK, Australasia and the US. 

At the same time, the OPEC+ accord is a positive for risk-appetite in the long run, although the production cut is seen as too little too late for oil prices. More on that here and here, WTI: OPEC+ has not done enough and Trump knows it.

"With the world having just experienced its second-warmest March ever, it’s true that’s a lot fewer carbon emissions, but it’s a pretty brutal way to get there. And a USD23 oil price won’t do anything to encourage alternative energy development,"

– analysts at TD Securities argued. 

DJIA levels

 

DJIA

Overview
Today last price 23432
Today Daily Change -330.00
Today Daily Change % -1.39
Today daily open 23762
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21432.6
Daily SMA50 24949.48
Daily SMA100 26714.53
Daily SMA200 26777.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 23762
Previous Daily Low 23762
Previous Weekly High 23998
Previous Weekly Low 21552
Previous Monthly High 27086
Previous Monthly Low 18216
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23762
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23762
Daily Pivot Point S1 23762
Daily Pivot Point S2 23762
Daily Pivot Point S3 23762
Daily Pivot Point R1 23762
Daily Pivot Point R2 23762
Daily Pivot Point R3 23762

 

 

