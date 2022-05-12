Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Rivian somehow hangs in there as stocks again look set for more losses

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, May 12:
Equity markets are once more on the precipice as futures look lower and European markets post more losses this morning. We have already digested Wednesday's inflation report, and it definitely left a sour aftertaste. The Fed has to raise and raise again, while the bond market looks like it is backing the recession theory. All that has left little place to hide for equity investors, and Wednesday saw a particularly ugly close. Losses accelerated toward the end of the session. This morning has not helped with the Bank of England saying inflation might not drop as hoped and ECB's members tweeting about July rate hikes. So far we have seen how US equity markets have reacted to the Fed pulling out its bond-buying rug and hiking rates. Now the ECB is about to pull the same trick on European markets. Great, more of the same then!
The dollar remains bid and is at 104.50 now for the dollar index. Oil is lower at $103.78, and Gold too is down to $1,842. Bitcoin is all over the place, but generally lower at $27,700 now.
European makrets are lower: Eurostoxx -0.8%, FTSE -1% and Dax -2%.
US futures are lower: S&P -0.8%, Dow -0.6% and Nasdaq -1.4%.
Bank of England says more hikes are on the way as inflation proves sticky.
ECB signals July rate hike.
US PPI 11% versus 10.7% expected. Core 8.8% versus 8.9% expected.
Stablecoins remain volatile as Luna and UST crack-up hit overall crypto sentiment.
Rivian (RIVN) earnings were in line with guidance reassured.
Tapestry (TPR) up on strong earnings.
Six Flags (SIX) reports strong revenue.
WeWork (WE) up 9% on strong earnings.
Disney (DIS) down 4% on earnings.
Beyond Meat (BYND) misses on top and bottom lines and slumps by 25%.
Lordstown (RIDE) to sell assets to Foxconn.
Bumble (BMBL) up on strong earnings.
Sonos (SONO) sees strong demand as earnings beat and stock pops 5%.
Dutch Bros (BROS) down nearly 40% after earnings. They were bad, in case you were wondering.
Microstrategy (MSTR) down 11% premarket as Bitcoin moves lower. COIN same story.
Coupang (CPNG) upgraded by Citi.
AppLovin (APP) up 8% on earnings.
Tesla (TSLA) nearing key $700 support level as recall and sentiment continue to worsen.
Apple (AAPL): Foxconn reports strong earnings, highest profit in eight years.
Economic releases
The author is short Tesla and Twitter.
