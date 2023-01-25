Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, January 25:

Microsoft (MSFT) has caused some problems both for investors and users this morning. A cloud outage that affected loads of users only added to earnings issues. MSFT stock jumped afterhours on earnings beating estimates but quickly pulled back during a downbeat conference call. That has put equities on the back foot this morning with losses in Europe as we wait for a further slew of earnings today. So far AT&T (T) looks mixed. A lack of Federal Reserve speakers and a lack of data puts all the focus on earnings on Wednesdsay. Tesla (TSLA) and International Business Machines (IBM) report after the close.

The US Dollar recovered a bit of ground on the back of risk-off trading globally. The Dollar Index is back to 102 now, oil is struggling as it retreats to $80.30, and Gold is steady but lower at $1,924.

European markets: CAC Dax both -0.4%, Eurostoxx and Dax both -0.6%.

US futures: S&P -0.8%, NASDAQ -1.4% and Dow -0.6%.

Wall Street top news

Bank of Canada rate decision 1500 GMT, 25bps hike expected.

Tesla (TSLA) earnings after the close.

International Business Machines (IBM) earnings after the close.

AT&T (T) beats on EPS but revenue misses.

Broadcom (AVGO) and VMWare (VMW): UK regulator to investigate the proposed deal.

Reuters headlines

ASML Holding NV: Europe's largest technology company beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV): The health insurer's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates, boosted by its Medicaid business.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN): The company forecast first-quarter revenue and profit largely below Wall Street targets on Tuesday.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN): The company's workers at a warehouse in central England will walk out on Wednesday in a months-long wrangle over pay.

Boeing Co (BA): The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday faulted Ethiopia's final report into the March 2019 Boeing 737 MAX fatal crash and said investigators did not adequately address the performance of the flight crew.

Upgrades and downgrades

Upgrades

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET News Corp. NWSA Loop Capital Hold>>Buy $17>>$25 SBA Comm SBAC Wolfe Research Underperform>>Peer Perform

Downgrades

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

COMPANY TICKER BROKERAGE FIRM RATINGS CHANGE PRICE TARGET Airbnb ABNB Gordon Haskett Hold>>Underperform Booking Holdings BKNG Gordon Haskett Buy>>Hold Booking Holdings BKNG BofA Securities Buy>>Neutral $2250>>$2700 Bloomin' Brands BLMN BMO Capital Markets Outperform>>Market Perform $29>>$26

