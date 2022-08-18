Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): BBBY falls out of bed, AMC Apes see CINE causing trouble in the jungle

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 18:
Equity markets remained just about near recent elevated levels on Wednesday, but some concerning signals began to appear. Market breadth remains in decline, the put/call ratio is rising, and the meme stock rally looks to be stalling. So can things keep going? That remains to be seen, but we would expect things to begin to slow if not turn. The only concern is the growing chorus of others making a similar observation, and consensus is rarely the profitable place to be in trading. Nonetheless, the Fed minutes may have somewhat dampened dovish enthusiasm. The UK and Europe certainly have more to offer on the rate hiking cycle after this week's inflation readings. The key question remains just how detrimental to Wall Street does the Fed want to be ahead of mid-term elections. Going all conspiracy theorist here, maybe, but everyone else seems to have gone that way!
The dollar remains devoid of frenzy as it remains flat at 106.60. Oil is a bit of a mixed bag, 2% higher at $89 as a surprise draw in US reserves added to bullish commentary on supply constraints from OPEC. Bitcoin is $23,500, and Gold is at $1,768.
European markets are mixed: Eurostoxx flat, FTSE -0.1%, and Dax +0.8%.
US futures are higher: S&P +0.2%, Dow +0.2% and Nasdaq +0.3%.
Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ) top news
ECB member Schnabel says inflation concerns have not been alleviated.
Kohl's (KSS) down 5% on guidance cut.
Apple (AAPL) iPhone 14 release date looks to be September 7, according to Bloomberg.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY): Ryan Cohen filing shows intent to sell some of his stake. Stock is lower in the premarket.
BJ's Wholesale (BJ) up 5% on strong earnings.
Cinemark (CINE) down 60% Wednesday on statement about deleveraging, restructuring, etc. Read across for AMC?
Tapestry (TPS): EPS beats, but revenue misses estimates.
Cisco (CSC) beats on top and bottom lines.
Wolfspeed (WOLF) beats on both top and bottom lines.
Bath & Body Works (BBWI) offers weak forecast as earnings beat.
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) issues strong guidance.
Upgrades and downgrades
Source: WSJ.com
Economic releases
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0100 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0100 during the American trading hours on Thursday. Although the data from the US showed that Existing Home Sales fell sharply in July, the dollar continues to gather strength amid risk aversion.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2000 as DXY rally continues
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined below 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. Boosted by the souring market mood and hawkish Fed commentary, the US Dollar Index trades at fresh multi-week highs above 107.00.
Gold edges lower toward $1,760 despite falling yields
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, bold broke below $1,770 and started to edge lower toward $1,760. The relentless dollar strength amid risk aversion seems to be weighing on XAU/USD.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!