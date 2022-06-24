- BBIG stock closes higher on Thursday as news of Cryptyde spin-off is out.
- June 29 is the new date for BBIG holders to get TYDE stock.
- BBIG closed at $2.22, up over 6% on Thursday.
Vinco Ventures is back again on the trail of the Cryptyde spin-off as it announced a new date of June 29. This was previously delayed, so the date being set has again led to shares in BBIG moving higher in anticipation.
Vinco Ventures stock news
Previously, the record date for the bonus TYDE shares was set at May 18, but the spin-off was delayed. Since then holders of record on May 18 have been required to hold their shares until this new distribution date to be eligible for the bonus. That has seen two classes of BBIG stock trading, those with rights and those without rights to the bonus TYDE shares.
On June 29, BBIG will do a special dividend of 1 TYDE share for every 10 BBIG shares held.
We have covered this one before and in less than flattering terms. It is not one for investing in our view, but short-term trading opportunities may present themselves. Mostly this will be momentum trading, which means knowing when to get out as momentum peaks. Overall, we remain negative on the stock and outline a few things we took from recent company filings just to back our bearish case. There is debt repayments and restructurings due, and now is not a good environment for that and also the possibility of share dilution if the company managed to get it across the line. Again the environment has made it harder for companies to raise debt and equity.
From filings:
- "As of December 31, 2021, Lomotif had not generated any significant revenues and is likely to continue to experience significant net losses for the foreseeable future."
- "A substantial number of shares of our common stock may be issued upon conversion of our outstanding convertible notes or exercise of our outstanding warrants, and such issuances and any other equity financing we may conduct may significantly dilute our stockholders."
- "$33,000,000 will be due in July 2022, and the remaining $80,000,000 will be due in July 2023."
- "The warrants we issued in November and December 2021 contain certain provisions, which provide that we shall seek to obtain a stockholder approval to increase our authorized shares of common stock to at least 400,000,000."
Vinco Ventures stock forecast
Each spike gets weaker and weaker. There may be some short lived optimism and buying around the spin-off date, but it will not last.
BBIG stock chart, weekly
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
