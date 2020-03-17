Venezuela's Maduro says the value of a barrel of Venezuelan oil is today below the costs of production

In the same breath of reporting the numbers of coronavirus cases, Venezuela's Maduro said the value of a barrel of Venezuelan oil is today below the costs of production.
Key comments
- The value of a barrel of Venezuelan oil is today below the costs of production.
- Venezuela's Maduro says Venezuela now has 33 cases of coronavirus, 16 new cases detected today.
- Venezuela's Maduro says entire country will enter quarantine on Tuesday due to coronavirus.
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Mildly weak above 0.6100 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD fails to hold onto the earlier gains after the RBA minutes while taking rounds to 0.6110, -0.15%, during the Asian session on Tuesday. The minutes statement showed the readiness on the part of the RBA policymakers to act and stay in contact while also indicating a move towards the bond purchases rather than a further rate cut.
USD/JPY: Firmly in the red as risk-off persists
USD/JPY is trading a 105.95 having dropped within a range of 107.56 to a low of 105.14 as markets drop to the lowest levels since Dec 2018, despite all of the stimulus from a coordinated effort of some of the world's central banks yesterday.
Gold prices recover further beyond $1,500 amid risk reset
While retracing losses from the multi-week low, marked the previous day, Gold prices register 0.36% gains to $1,512 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Risk-tone recovers following the bloodbath in global equities.
WTI: On the back foot below $30.00 inside bearish channel
WTI takes rounds to $29.50 amid the Asian session on Tuesday. The energy benchmark remains under pressure below $30.00 while staying inside a four-day-old descending trend channel.
Gold prices recover further beyond $1,500 amid risk reset
While retracing losses from the multi-week low, marked the previous day, Gold prices register 0.36% gains to $1,512 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Risk-tone recovers following the bloodbath in global equities.