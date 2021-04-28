USTR Tai: Very serious about resolving aircraft subsidy disputes with EU

While testifying before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee, Katherine Tai, the United States Trade Representative, said that she is very serious about resolving aircraft subsidy disputes with the European Union, per Reuters.

"Hopeful that EU counterparts recognize the opportunity to resolve aircraft subsidy dispute."

"Working to examine the performance of China in its commitments under 'Phase 1' trade deal."

"Softwood lumber will always be a component of trade relationship with Canada."

"Global steel, aluminium excess capacity is distorting the international market, needs cooperation to address."

