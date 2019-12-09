USTR Lighthizer and US Pres. Trump adviser Kushner to visit Mexico for USMCA on Tuesday

Having witnessed no final results of the USMCA (United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement) talks at home, the United States (US) Trade Representative Robert Lighizer and the US President Donald Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner will visit Mexico for another push on Tuesday. The tweet from Bloomberg reporter mentions no major details.

FX implications

While the USMCA talks have been stretching for long, another reason for markets to ignore the same is the current trading environment wherein phase-one talks with China are the key. Even so, news of any failed talks, mainly due to the US push for labor inspections, could add support to the present risk-off sentiment.