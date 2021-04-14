US’s Blinken: US takes Iran enrichment move very seriously

US Secretay of State, Antony Blinken, calls Iran's enrichment move provocative.

''It remains to be seen if Iran has same seriousness and purpose to return to JCPOA.''

The comments have followed Iran announcing it will begin to enrich uranium up to 60 per cent following an attack on its Natanz underground nuclear facility.

The weekend attack, which damaged centrifuges used to enrich uranium, has been blamed on Israel, although Israel has not claimed responsibility.

But it seems the long-running shadow war between the two middle eastern foes is again heating up and the oil market is on high alert.

''This places additional attention on the Iran nuclear deal which remains the single largest wildcard for energy markets this year,'' analysts at TD Securities argue.