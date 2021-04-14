US’s Blinken: US takes Iran enrichment move very seriously

US Secretay of State, Antony Blinken, calls Iran's enrichment move provocative.
''It remains to be seen if Iran has same seriousness and purpose to return to JCPOA.''
The comments have followed Iran announcing it will begin to enrich uranium up to 60 per cent following an attack on its Natanz underground nuclear facility.
The weekend attack, which damaged centrifuges used to enrich uranium, has been blamed on Israel, although Israel has not claimed responsibility.
But it seems the long-running shadow war between the two middle eastern foes is again heating up and the oil market is on high alert.
''This places additional attention on the Iran nuclear deal which remains the single largest wildcard for energy markets this year,'' analysts at TD Securities argue.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to fresh April highs
The EUR/USD pair is approaching the 1.2000 as risk appetite took over financial markets. Powell repeats a well-known statement pushing Wall Street to record highs.
GBP/USD holds on to daily highs near 1.3800
The broad dollar’s weakness helps GBP/USD recover some ground, although the pound is among the worst performers. Britain's successful vaccination campaign supports sterling.
BTC, ETH, and XRP stall at significant Fibonacci levels
A more stable trading experience will permit investors to hedge their bets on the future proliferation of cryptocurrencies with a well-placed company that will earn trading revenues that are not directly impacted by the price swings of any one token.
XAU/USD drops below $1,740 despite USD selloff
After edging higher to $1,750 area earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction during the American session and was last seen trading at $1,735, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation
Coinbase (COIN) Global Inc's stock opened at $381, 52.4% above the reference price of $250, in the highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.