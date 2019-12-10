US House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Neal says expects announcement on trade deal on Tuesday afternoon.

Pelosi says she expects treaty to be set by Tuesday.

In recent trade, there is news going around that a USMCA trade treaty is on the brink of being set as soon as today. This follows earlier announcements and some conflicting stories with regards to how close a deal was to being set. The fact that Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, is joining the camp speaks volumes.

White House adviser Jared Kushner says we're making pretty good progress on USMCA trade deal.

The Trump administration, Mexico and US Democrats on Monday had been moving closer to a deal for labour-related changes to a languishing North American trade pact that may soon allow it to proceed to a vote, as the window for passage this year quickly narrows. US Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, and White House senior adviser, Jared Kushner, as well as Canada's deputy PM, Freeland, are scheduled to go to Mexico City to get the final details across the line. A deal would be positive or MXN and CAD.