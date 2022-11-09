- USDJPY rebounds from a nearly two-week low touched earlier this Wednesday.
- Elevated US bond yields help revive the USD demand and remain supportive.
- The Fed-BoJ divergence also acts as a tailwind ahead of the US CPI on Thursday.
The USDJPY pair attracts some buying near the 145.15 region and stages a goodish recovery from a nearly two-week low touched earlier this Wednesday. The intraday uptick picks up pace during the early North American session and lifts spot prices to a fresh daily high, closer to mid-146.00s amid resurgent US Dollar demand.
Despite diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, the markets are still betting on at least a 50 bps rate hike in December. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assists the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, away from a multi-week low set on Tuesday.
The Japanese yen, on the other hand, continues to be weighed down by that the fact that the Bank of Japan, so far, has shown no intentions to raise interest rates. Moreover, the BoJ remains committed to guiding the 10-year bond yield at 0%, widening the US-Japan rate differential. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the USDJPY pair.
That said, speculations that Japanese authorities might intervene again to soften any steep fall in the domestic currency might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for spot prices. Apart from this, a softer risk tone could offer additional support to the safe-haven JPY and contribute to capping gains for the USDJPY pair, at least for the time being.
Traders also seem reluctant and might prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Thursday. The crucial US CPI report will play a key role in determining the Fed's rate-hiking cycles, which, in turn, should determine the near-term trajectory for the greenback and the USDJPY pair.
In the meantime, traders on Wednesday will take cues from speeches by influential FOMC members amid the absent relevant market-moving economic releases. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the USDJPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|145.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.88
|Daily SMA50
|145.25
|Daily SMA100
|140.57
|Daily SMA200
|132.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.94
|Previous Daily Low
|145.31
|Previous Weekly High
|148.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|144.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
