- USDJPY grinds higher around intraday top while consolidating the biggest daily slump in 14 years.
- Talks over Japan’s meddling, China’s covid conditions trigger the Yen pair’s rebound amid a sluggish session.
- Biden-Kishida meet, preliminary readings of US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) could entertain traders.
USDJPY seesaws around the intraday high near 142.50 as it consolidates the biggest daily fall since October 1998 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yen pair takes clues from the market’s slightly sour sentiment, as well as inactive US Treasury yields, amid the sluggish session.
That said, the fears of coronavirus renew as China’s Beijing reports the biggest daily jump in the covid cases in over a year. For the nation as a whole, the daily coronavirus numbers grew past 10,000 for the first time in seven months. Elsewhere, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain inactive around the monthly low near 3.81%, flashed on Thursday, after registering the heaviest slump since early December 2021.
The reason for an inactive bond market could be linked to the bank holidays in the US and Canada, as well as the market’s waiting for more clues to confirm the slower rate hikes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
It should be noted that the increasing fears of Japan’s meddling in the forex market to defend the Yen and the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) defense of the easy money policy, while also hoping for an economic rebound in the next years, also underpin the USDJPY rebound.
On Thursday, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October surprised markets by declining to 7.7% YoY, the lowest since last March, versus 8.0% expected and 8.2% prior. More importantly, the Core CPI dropped to 6.3% compared to 6.5% market forecasts and 6.6% previous readings.
Following the data, Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said that October CPI inflation data is a welcome relief while adding that (it) may soon be appropriate to slow pace of rate increases. On the same line, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that the US Federal Reserve could slow the rate hike pace in the coming months, as reported by Reuters. It should be noted that Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also recently promoted easy rate hikes for future meetings.
As a result, the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals a nearly 80% probability of the Fed’s 50 basis points (bps) rate hike in December versus around 55% just following the last week’s Fed meeting.
Given the latest hopes of an easy Fed rate hike in December, coupled with the BOJ’s favor for easy money policies, the USDJPY pair is likely to remain weak. However, today’s first readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for November, expected 59.5 versus 59.9 prior, will precede Sunday’s meeting between US President Joe Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida to offer clear directions.
Technical analysis
An upward-sloping support line from early March and the 100-DMA challenge USDJPY bears around 141.00-140.85 area amid the oversold RSI conditions. The recovery moves, however, need to cross the late October swing low around 145.10 to convince buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.24
|Today Daily Change
|1.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72%
|Today daily open
|141.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.57
|Daily SMA50
|145.42
|Daily SMA100
|140.73
|Daily SMA200
|132.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.59
|Previous Daily Low
|141.2
|Previous Weekly High
|148.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD recovers above 0.6600 as the USD bounce fizzles
AUDUSD is recovering ground above 0.6600 amid a fresh selling seen in the US Dollar across the board, as investors digest the latest tweet from the WSJ Fed insider Nick Timiraos. China's surging covid cases could limit the upside in the aussie.
USDJPY stages a staggering recovery above 142.00
USDJPY is rallying hard above 142.00, staging a blistering recovery from near the 141.00 region. The pair rebounds firmly, despite the Japanese verbal intervention, tracking the upturn in the US Dollar, as the dust settles over the US CPI aftermath.
Gold steadies around multi-day top near $1,750 on Fed concerns, US data eyed
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels in 11 weeks as bulls seek more clues to extend the US inflation-led rally during Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed the multi-day peak around $1,757 after the downbeat US CPI data for October.
Cryptos bounce as FTX CEO vows to do right by investors
The crypto market is showing applaudable retaliation signals after the mudslide decline witnessed earlier in the week. As many in the space attribute, the liquidation to FTX's questionable risk-on policies, CEO of FTX Sam Bankmanfreid has vowed to restore investors' confidence.
Investors are dancing in the streets celebrating the best post-CPI moves on record
Stocks surged in a rising tide lifts-all-boats scenario as slower-than-projected inflation galvanized bets the Federal Reserve can downshift its aggressive rate-hike path. To say markets reacted positively to the report would be an understatement.