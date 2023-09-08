USDCHF retreats from a winning streak toward 0.8900

- USDCHF trades lower around 0.8910 after robust employment data from the US.
- The reduced jobless claims and the improved labor costs contributed to the strengthening of the US Dollar (USD).
- Investors’ confidence grows in a hawkish stance from the Fed due to a consistent stream of positive data.
USD/CHF trades lower around 0.8910 during the Asian session on Friday, retreating from the winning streak that began on Tuesday. The pair experienced upward support due to the robust jobs data from the United States (US) released on Thursday.
US Initial Jobless Claims as of September 1 reduced to the reading of 216K, falling short of the 234K expected and from the previous reading of 229K. While US Unit Labor Costs improved to 2.2% in the second quarter from 1.6% prior, which was expected to remain consistent.
The recent surge in the strength of the US Dollar (USD) appears to be driven by investors' growing confidence in a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve (Fed). This optimism stems from the consistent stream of positive data regarding the state of the US economy.
Market participants seem to factor in a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike during its November and December meetings. Along with the odds of maintaining interest rates at a higher level for an extended period.
Investor confidence continues to be restrained due to ongoing concerns about the worsening economic situation in China and the persistent trade tensions between China and the United States (US). These risks related to China's economic condition and trade dynamics could appeal to the traditional safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF).
When there are no significant economic releases that could potentially impact the market, neither from the United States nor Switzerland, traders will likely observe the upcoming multiple speeches from Fed members.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8913
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.8928
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8824
|Daily SMA50
|0.8778
|Daily SMA100
|0.8879
|Daily SMA200
|0.9056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.894
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8908
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8865
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8745
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8911
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8879
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8942
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8974
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside remains capped below 0.6400 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD is attempting a bounce but remains capped below 0.6400 in Friday's Asian trading. The pair is underpinned by a fresh selling in the US Dollar, despite a risk-averse market environment on China worries.
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0700 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is recovering ground above the 1.0700 level in the Asian session on Friday, as the US Dollar has come under fresh selling pressure alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
Gold extends gains around $1,920 on correction in US Dollar
Gold price extends its gains on the second successive day, trading higher around $1,920 a troy ounce. The price of the yellow metal is experiencing minor support due to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) after a three-day winning streak, which could be attributed to the correction in US Treasury yields.
Synthetix price rally attracts investors despite six-month high losses
Synthetix price has had a pretty good run these past seven days, leading the crypto market recovery. While the altcoin found interest on the social front, the investors did not disappoint when it came to on-chain behavior. But despite the cryptocurrency noting bullish behavior, many investors still faced losses due to their lack of patience.
The 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists
US stocks suffered a third consecutive daily decline as the 'good-news-is-bad-news' trade persists with Tech weighing after lower-than-expected weekly jobless claims, which fell below the 2019 average.