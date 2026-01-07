EUR/USD holds losses with all eyes on US employment data
- EUR/USD hesitates below 1.1700 in a bearish trend from late-December highs.
- Weak German inflation and downbeat Eurozone Services activity hammered the Euro on Tuesday.
- FX volatility remains subdued on Wednesday, ahead of key US macroeconomic releases.
EUR/USD is practically flat, trading at 1.1685 at the time of writing, with the bearish bias from December highs intact. Trading ranges remain tight on Wednesday with investors awaiting the release of a string of key US employment figures, largely unfazed by the growing geopolitical tensions after the intervention in Venezuela.
The Euro (EUR) extended its reversal on Tuesday, following softer-than-expected inflation figures from Germany and the downward revision of December's S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data.
Markets remain calm, despite the growing geopolitical risks. The US intervention in Venezuela is not triggering major government changes in the country, and US President Donald Trump has announced a $2 billion deal to export Venezuelan Oil to the US.
The main focus today remains on the release of the US JOLTS Job Openings data and the ADP Employment report. These figures will set the tone for Friday's key US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, and are expected to shed some light on the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy plans.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|-0.22%
|0.04%
|-0.18%
|0.01%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|-0.15%
|0.13%
|-0.09%
|0.10%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|0.13%
|0.04%
|-0.11%
|0.17%
|-0.05%
|0.14%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|0.22%
|0.15%
|0.11%
|0.26%
|0.04%
|0.22%
|0.07%
|CAD
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|-0.17%
|-0.26%
|-0.22%
|-0.03%
|-0.18%
|AUD
|0.18%
|0.09%
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.22%
|0.19%
|0.03%
|NZD
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|-0.14%
|-0.22%
|0.03%
|-0.19%
|-0.16%
|CHF
|0.14%
|0.06%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|0.18%
|-0.03%
|0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Daily Digest Market Movers: Markets calm awaiting key US data
- The EUR/USD is moving within a tight range on Wednesday, with investors bidding their time ahead of the release of a string of US employment indicators that might help assess the scope of the Fed's monetary easing cycle.
- Data from Germany released earlier on Wednesday revealed that Retail Sales declined 0.6% in November, following a 0.3% drop in October, against market expectations of a 0.2% gain. Year-on-year, retail consumption grew 1.1% after a 0.9% rise in October.
- These figures come after a weaker-than-expected German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which eased to a 2.0% year-on-year rate in December, from 2.6% in November, below the market consensus of 2.2%.
- Furthermore Eurozone's S&P Services PMI for December was revised down to 52.4 from the previously restimated 52.6 reading, and from 53.6 in November.
- In the US, on Wednesday, the ADP Employment report is expected to show a 45,000 increase in net employment in December, which would offset the 32,000 decline seen in November.
- Also on Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release November's JOLTS Job Openings, which are seen easing to 7.64 million from 7.67 million in October.
- Investors will also be attentive to the US ISM Services PMI, which is expected to show a 52.3 reading in December, down from 52.6 in November, still at levels consistent with significant growth.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD remains in a downtrend from 1.1800
The EUR/USD is in a bearish correction from late December highs of 1.1808, with support at the 1.1650 area. Technical indicators in the 4-hour chart show a neutral-to-negative bias. The 4-hour Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram bars are moving around the zero level, suggesting a lack of momentum, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in negative territory at 40.
To the downside, Monday's low of 1.1659 is closing the path towards the December 8 and 9 lows, in the area of 1.1615. On the other side, upside attempts remain capped below 1.1700 so far. Further up, the descending trendline from December lows, at 1.1735, and Tuesday's high, at 1.1740, are the next targets.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Author
Guillermo Alcala
FXStreet
Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.