TRENDING:
ADP Report
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD: Miran’s dovish call fails to move markets – MUFG

USD: Miran’s dovish call fails to move markets – MUFG
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Fed Governor Miran reiterated his call for aggressive rate cuts, but his comments were seen as predictable and had little impact on markets. Attention is shifting to US policy risks, with a potential Supreme Court ruling on tariffs posing a new source of uncertainty for the US Dollar (USD), MUFG's FX analyst Derek Halpenny reports.

Tariff uncertainty could undermine USD

"Fed Governor Miran is unlikely to be a Fed voting member to be swayed even if the jobs data on Friday is better than expected. He spoke yesterday and argued that the fed funds rate needs to be cut by over 100bps this year adding that policy is clearly restrictive and holding back the economy. His comments are predictable and hence lack impetus for moving the markets. The composition of the FOMC this week looks to us to leave the overall balance in voting broadly similar."

"There are other factors that should also help extend this downturn for the dollar this year but there will also be US-policy related flashpoints that could serve to undermine the dollar. The Supreme Court has now confirmed that Friday will be an “opinion day” that could see the Supreme Court rule on the legality of using IEEPA to implement global reciprocal tariffs. However, it is not certain that we will get the ruling."

"We lean toward the Supreme Court striking down the use of IEEPA which will trigger a bout of uncertainty for US companies once again. It’s highly likely the Trump administration has a Plan B ready to go – Section 122 for example would allow a 15% tariff for up to 150 days in order to protect the US from excessive trade balance of payments deficits. It’s unlikely that Plan B will be as all-encompassing and hence tariff revenue expectations would likely be downgraded, potentially steepening the US Treasury yield curve and potentially weakening the dollar."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases below 1.1700 after EU inflation data

EUR/USD eases below 1.1700 after EU inflation data

EUR/USD has come under mild selling pressure below 1.1700 in European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair faces headwinds from softer Eurozone inflation data, which weigh on the Euro. Meanwhile, the US Dollar struggles ahead of US jobs report. 

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 ahead of US data

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 ahead of US data

GBP/USD loses ground to gyrate around 1.3500 on Wednesday after registering modest gains in the previous session. The pair treads water as the US Dollar struggles ahead of the US ADP Employment Change, JOLTS Job Openings and ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index due later in the day.

Gold remains depressed below $4,500 as key US macro data looms

Gold remains depressed below $4,500 as key US macro data looms

Gold trims a part of its intraday losses, though it retains its negative bias through the first half of the European session on Wednesday and remains well below the $4,500 psychological mark. As investors digest the recent US attack on Venezuela, the underlying bullish sentiment turns out to be a key factor that prompted some profit-taking around the precious metal. 

ADP Employment Report set to show moderate rebound in December after November’s drop

ADP Employment Report set to show moderate rebound in December after November’s drop

The Automatic Data Processing Research Institute will release its monthly Employment Change Report for December on Wednesday. The ADP report is expected to show that the United States economy created 45,000 jobs in the last month of 2025, to offset the 32.000 net employment loss seen in November.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

Aave (AAVE) price hovers around $172 on Wednesday, nearing the upper trendline of the falling parallel channel pattern. A break above this technical pattern favors the bulls.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers