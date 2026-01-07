WTI Oil prices struggle to break above $56.50 amid oversupply concerns

The price of the US benchmark WTI Oil remains pinned near the three-week lows, sub-$56.00 hit earlier on Wednesday, as an unexpected US deal to import Crude from Venezuela has increased market concerns of an Oil glut.



US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the US will import 30 to 50 million barrels from the hitherto sanctioned Venezuelan oil reserves. The news has increased the global supply of crude while demand for the commodity falters, amid the economic slowdown of most of the world’s major economies.

WTI Oil prices dropped more than $2 following the news of the US deal with Caracas, reaching prices below $57.00 for the first time since mid-December, before bouncing up on Wednesday. Prices, however, remain capped below $56.60 so far, with investors awaiting the release of key US employment figures.

Data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday revealed that Oil stocks declined by 2.8 million barrels in the last week of December against expectations of a 12 million barrels increase.



Furthermore, the OPEC+, which integrates most of the world’s major Crude producers, agreed this weekend to keep output levels unchanged in a quick meeting that tiptoeed over the rising tensions among member countries. The decision, however, has failed to provide any significant support to prices.