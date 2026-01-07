TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive

  • Aave price nears the upper trendline of the falling parallel channel on Wednesday, a breakout suggests a bullish move.
  • Sideline investors looking to accumulate AAVE in the $176-$179 range after a breakout.
  • On-chain and derivatives data indicate positive sentiment, with rising whale orders, buy-side dominance, and favorable funding rates.
Aave Price Forecast: AAVE eyes bullish breakout as on-chain and derivatives data turns supportive
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Aave (AAVE) price hovers around $172 on Wednesday, nearing the upper trendline of the falling parallel channel pattern. A break above this technical pattern favors the bulls. Supporting this bullish setup, on-chain and derivatives metrics indicate improving market sentiment, hinting at a potential near-term breakout.

Aave’s on-chain and derivatives data build bullish sentiment

CryptoQuant’s summary data points to a positive outlook, as AAVE’s spot market data shows cooling conditions and buy-side dominance, alongside futures markets showing large whale orders. All these factors signal improving sentiment among traders, hinting at a potential breakout in the upcoming days.

On the derivatives side, AAVE’s funding rate data also hints at a bullish bias. Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of Aave will slide further is lower than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric flipped to a positive rate on Wednesday, reading 0.0070%, indicating that longs are paying shorts. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when the funding rates have flipped from negative to positive, Aave’s price has rallied sharply.

Aave funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Aave Price Forecast: Breakout of bullish pattern suggests rally ahead

Aave price trades within a falling parallel channel pattern (drawn by connecting multiple highs and lows with two trendlines since mid-August), a breakout of this pattern favors the bulls. As of Wednesday, Aave is slightly below the upper trendline of this pattern, which coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $176.99.

Suppose Aave breaks above this pattern and closes above the daily resistance level at $179.27, signaling a bullish move. Sideline traders looking to accumulate AAVE could do so between $176.99 (50-day EMA) and $179.27 (daily level), with a technical target at $267.68 (the distance between the channels from the breakout point) and a stop-loss at $158.27, the weekly support level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 53, above the neutral level of 50, indicating bullish momentum is gaining traction. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows a bullish crossover and rising green histogram bars above the neutral level, further supporting the bullish outlook.

AAVE/USDT daily chart

However, if AAVE fails to close above the technical pattern, it could extend the decline toward the December 31 low of $146.63, which coincides with the mid-point of the parallel channel.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

XRP battles selling pressure as profit-taking, ETF inflows shape outlook

Ripple (XRP) is trading downward but holding support at $2.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as fear spreads across the cryptocurrency market, reversing gains made from the start of the year. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pause uptrend amid mixed ETF flows, weak sentiment

Bitcoin extends correction below the $93,000 mark at the time of writing on Wednesday, signaling a cooldown from the early-year rally that touched $94,789 on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also facing headwinds amid uncertainty in market sentiment.

Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC falls as demand stagnates, retail sentiment weakens

Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC falls as demand stagnates, retail sentiment weakens

Zcash remains under selling pressure, extending its second bearish week and trading below $500 with over 2% decline at press time on Wednesday. The privacy coin experiences a consolidation in user demand as shielding pools consolidate.

Bitcoin pulls below $92,000 as momentum cools near resistance

Bitcoin pulls below $92,000 as momentum cools near resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) slides below $92,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday after falling to close above the key resistance earlier this week. Institutional demand shows mixed sentiment with alternating inflows and outflows this week. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.