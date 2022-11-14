USDCHF Price Analysis: Gauges support near long-term trendline around 0.9400

- A six-day losing spell has halted after kissing the upward-sloping trendline around 0.9400.
- The 50-and 200-EMAs have turned south which indicates that the short-and long-term trend has turned bearish.
- A bearish range shift by the RSI (14) adds to the downside filters.
The USDCHF pair has extended its recovery after overstepping the intraday hurdle of 0.9455 in the Asian session. As the risk-on impulse is losing its steam after remaining at the driver’s seat, the risk aversion theme is gaining traction. Six-day losing streak in USDCHF has been halted for now.
The US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded to near 106.90 after registering a three-month of 106.28. S&P500 futures are displaying losses after an extended weekend. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have resurfaced to 3.89%.
On a daily scale, the asset has displayed a perpendicular fall after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of 1.0100. The major has dropped sharply to near the upward-sloping trendline placed from the 6 January 2021 low at 0.8758.
A sheer decline in the pair has turned the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.9830 and 0.9645 respectively towards the downside. This indicates that the short- and long-term trend is bearish now.
Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 for the first time in 15 months, which indicates more weakness ahead.
Should the asset drop below Friday’s low around 0.9400, the Swiss franc bulls will drag the pair towards January 31 high at 0.9343, followed by March 31 low around 0.9200.
On the flip side, a break above the psychological resistance of 0.9500 will drive the asset toward the 200-EMA at 0.9645. A breach above the 200-EMA will send the asset toward the round-level resistance at 0.9700.
USDCHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9469
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|0.9408
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9921
|Daily SMA50
|0.9847
|Daily SMA100
|0.9741
|Daily SMA200
|0.9623
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9682
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9398
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9988
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9398
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9781
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9506
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9574
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9309
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9211
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9025
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9594
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.978
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9879
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD drops to 1.0300 as US Dollar rebounds ahead of Xi-Biden meeting
EURUSD is trading close to 1.0300 in early Europe, undermined by a broad-based US Dollar rebound. Fed Governor Waller's warnings lifted the US Dollar alongside the Treasury yields while a cautious tone ahead of the Xi-Biden meeting also weighs on the pair.
GBPUSD slides below 1.1800, Fed bets, UK’s Autumn Statement eyed
GBPUSD takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 1.1750, and snaps a two-day uptrend during early Monday morning in Europe. The Cable pair’s latest losses could be linked to the market’s cautious mood ahead of the Group of 20 Nations (G20) meeting in Bali.
Gold pulback could provide opportunity to reclaim $1,800 Premium
Gold price has kicked off the week on the wrong footing, retreating from three-month highs of $1,772, as investors stay cautious amid the latest crypto market debacle, China’s rescue policies and the latest remarks from the Fed Governor Christopher Waller.
Bitcoin price bearish macro outlook will not stop BTC bulls from scalping corrective rally
Bitcoin price has breached a stable support level that has prevented a collapse for the last four months. This development has knocked BTC down to retest some not-so-great footholds that could trigger a further crash in market value for the big crypto holders.
The Week Ahead: UK budget, UK CPI and China retail sales in focus
China retail sales (Oct). Last week’s China trade numbers for October showed that imports and exports fell into negative territory, speaking to the fact that the Chinese economy has continued to underperform.