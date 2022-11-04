  • The US dollar plunges 2.5% on Friday to hit six-week lows at 1.3470.
  • A mixed NFP report sends the greenback tumbling.
  • USDCAD is testing the neckline of a potential H&S formation.

The US dollar is about to close its worst daily performance in some months with a nearly 1.8% sell-off. The pair has extended its reversal from Thursday’s high at 1.3800 to levels below 1.3500 for the first time since late September.


A mixed employment report has hammered the US dollar

 The US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a 261K increase in October, beating expectations of 200K, and September’s figures have been revised up to 315K, from the previously estimated 4 K.

The unemployment rate, however, has risen to 3.7% from 3.5% in September, above the consensus 3.6%, while hourly earnings increased 4,7% in October from 5% in September. These figures suggest that labor market conditions might be easing, which has tamed expectations of further aggressive rate hikes by the Fed.

The US dollar, which had been surging since Wednesday, after US Fed President, Jeremy Powell, reiterated the need for further monetary tightening, dropped like a stone on Friday on the first signs that the bank’s monetary policy could be starting to take effect.

USDCAD is testing support at 1.3500

The daily chart shows the pair reaching the area where the neckline of a Head And Shoulders formation meets the 50-day SMA, at 1.3500.

A clear breach of that area would activate the H&S pattern, and could push the pair towards 1.3200 (September 1 and 7 highs and the100-day SMA) and then probably the 1.3000 psychological level.

USDCAD daily chart

USDCAD daily chart

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3509
Today Daily Change -0.0237
Today Daily Change % -1.72
Today daily open 1.3746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3707
Daily SMA50 1.3486
Daily SMA100 1.3201
Daily SMA200 1.2958
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3808
Previous Daily Low 1.3683
Previous Weekly High 1.3774
Previous Weekly Low 1.3496
Previous Monthly High 1.3978
Previous Monthly Low 1.3496
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.376
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3731
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3683
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.362
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3557
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3809
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3871
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3934

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900

EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900

EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.

EUR/USD News

GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains

GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains

GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.

GBPUSD News

Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound

Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound

Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.

Gold News

Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?

Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?

XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

Read more

FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat

FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat

FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures