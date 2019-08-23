USDA Official: China far short of soybean purchase after small sale

A US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Undersecretary for Trade Ted McKinney said late-Thursday, via Reuters, China purchased about only half the US soybeans it pledged to buy earlier this year after a small sale was reported amid escalating US-China trade war.

McKinney noted: "Very publicly in the Oval Office, they made commitments for 20 million metric tons of purchases, and only about 9 or 10 (million tonnes) have been shipped and accepted.”

This may not go down well with the US President Trump, as he has accused the country on several occasions of not following through on promises to buy more US agricultural products. Therefore, a re-escalation in the US-China trade tensions could be seen if the US President expresses his displeasure about the same.