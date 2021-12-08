USD/ZAR: South African growth, political concerns test bears below $16.00

- USD/ZAR seesaws around weekly bottom, pauses two-day declines.
- South African GDP snapped four-quarter advances with -1.5% figures for Q3 2021.
- Risk-on mood, softer yields and receding fears of Omicron keep sellers hopeful.
USD/ZAR takes rounds to $15.85-80, down 0.05% while challenging the previous two-day downtrend during early Wednesday morning in Europe. The South African currency (ZAR) pair struggles to cheer the broad US dollar weakness as the national GDP flashed negative surprise the previous day.
That said, South African GDP for Q3 2021 dropped for the first time in four quarters, down -1.5% QoQ versus -1.2% expected and +1.2% prior, as bearing the double whammy of coronavirus and political trauma in the nation. “South Africa's economy contracted 1.5% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, as some of the worst unrest of the post-apartheid era in July hurt sectors like agriculture, manufacturing and trade,” said Reuters.
On the other hand, diplomats from Cape Town recently rejected the proposal to change the national constitution to explicitly allow the expropriation of land with no compensation. “Redressing them has been a flagship promise of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) but little progress has been made on it nearly three decades since the end of apartheid,” per Reuters.
Alternatively, receding fears of the South African covid variant, dubbed as Omicron, joins hopes of more stimulus from China and Japan to favor risk-on mood and weigh on the US dollar. Though, geopolitical and financial headlines concerning Russia and China keep traders cautious amid a lackluster day.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.465% while the stock futures remain mildly bid at the latest.
Looking forward, market sentiment remains as the key catalyst for USD/ZAR traders ahead of Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Technical analysis
While a clear downside below 10-DMA and weekly resistance line, around $16.00, direct USD/ZAR to the south, an ascending trend line from October 20, close to $15.65 at the latest, becomes key for the pair sellers to watch before taking fresh entries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15.8489
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|15.8571
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15.7754
|Daily SMA50
|15.2838
|Daily SMA100
|14.9786
|Daily SMA200
|14.664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.041
|Previous Daily Low
|15.8403
|Previous Weekly High
|16.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|15.737
|Previous Monthly High
|16.3684
|Previous Monthly Low
|14.8632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15.917
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15.9643
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15.7846
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15.7122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15.584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15.9853
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16.1134
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.1859
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.1300 as US dollar softens with yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1300, rising the most in a week, as the US dollar drops amid falling Treasury yields and upbeat mood. The optimism over the new Omicron covid variant and China’s supportive policies buoy the risk sentiment. Friday’s US inflation holds the key.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.
Sandbox retraces to key levels as SAND price prepares to skyrocket 30%
Sandbox has seen a considerable retracement over the past weeks from its record high. The recent pullback after the December 4 flash crash, tagged critical support floors and has triggered a quick recovery. Going forward, investors can expect SAND price to propel higher.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?