USD/ZAR regains downside traction post-upbeat GDP

- USD/ZAR dropped to new multi-day lows near 15.00.
- South Africa GDP surprised to the upside in Q2.
- Domestic manufacturing PMI dropped to 45.7 in August.
The South African Rand is extending the upbeat momentum today and forces USD/ZAR to drop to the 15.00 neighbourhood, or fresh two-week lows.
USD/ZAR comes down after GDP figures
The pair has resumed the downside on Tuesday, reversing Monday’s gains and refocusing instead on the key support in the 15.00 region.
ZAR regained traction after GDP figures showed the economy sharply reversed the contraction recorded in Q1 and expanded at an annualized 3.1% during the April-June period, surpassing initial estimates.
On the not-so-bright side, the manufacturing PMI slipped into the contraction territory in August, falling to 45.7 from 52.1.
Later in the week, the PMI gauged by the SA Standard Bank is due tomorrow seconded by Net FX Reserves figures on Friday.
What to look for around ZAR
The Rand met strong resistance in the 13.80 region vs. the greenback soon after the SARB reduced its key rate to 6.50% at its July meeting, disappointing investors’ expectations of a larger move on rates. Today’s auspicious GDP figures, however, gave much needed oxygen to the currency following recent 2019 highs. The generalized view that potential Fed easing could spark fresh inflows into the EM FX universe could not apply for ZAR, as political corruption within the ruling ANC party carries the potential to undermine President Ramaphosa’s position and ability to push for vital structural/economic reforms in the country.
USD/ZAR levels to consider
As of writing spot is losing 0.67% at 15.1445 and faces the next support at 15.1191 (low Sep.3) seconded by 15.1331 (low Aug.22) and then 14.5707 (55-day SMA). On the flip side, a break above 15.4831 (high Aug.29) would open the door to 15.4979 (2019 high Aug.19) and finally 15.4990 (high Aug.13 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.