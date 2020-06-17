USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Seesaws between 21 and 100-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/ZAR recovers from intraday low, still losing near 0.10% on a day.
  • Multiple tops marked during late-May will challenge the bulls past-21-day EMA.
  • The key Fibonacci retracement levels, 200-day EMA stand tall to question the bears past-100-day EMA.
  • RSI recovery from oversold area keeps the buyers hopeful.

USD/ZAR bounces off 17.19 to 17.23, down 0.08% on a day, during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Even so, the pair stays between 21-day and 100-day EMA range that has been restricting its moves since Friday.

It should also be noted that the RSI’s gradual pullback from the oversold conditions favors the pair’s further recovery.

As a result, the buyers will look for entry beyond 21-day EMA level of 17.30, which in turn will aim for May 29 top near 17.67 ahead of targeting 17.73 level comprising the May 25 high.

During the pair’s further upside past-17.73, April 30 low around 18.00 could lure the bulls.

Alternatively, a downside break of 100-day EMA, currently around 17.08 can fetch the quote to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of January-April upside, at 16.83.

However, 200-day EMA and the monthly low, around 16.35/30, followed by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 16.22, could challenge the sellers afterward.

USD/ZAR daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.2281
Today Daily Change -0.0139
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 17.242
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.2113
Daily SMA50 18.0244
Daily SMA100 17.0642
Daily SMA200 15.8591
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.2898
Previous Daily Low 16.8922
Previous Weekly High 17.3044
Previous Weekly Low 16.3363
Previous Monthly High 18.9592
Previous Monthly Low 17.2921
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.1379
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.0441
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.9929
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.7438
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.5953
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.3904
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.5389
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.788

 

 

