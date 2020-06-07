USD/ZAR Price Analysis: Below 100-day SMA inside short-term falling wedge

- USD/ZAR remains on the back foot near three-month low.
- Sustained trading below key SMA keeps the sellers hopeful.
- Bullish chart formation, oversold RSI conditions suggest intermediate pullback in prices.
While failing to extend the day-start pullback to 16.85, USD/ZAR drops to 16.80 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. As a result, the quote seesaws around the lowest since March 18 by the press time.
The pair portrays a bullish technical pattern on the daily chart amid oversold RSI conditions. However, a sustained trading below 100-day SMA favors the sellers.
Against this backdrop, the bears may aim for a descending trend line from May 21, currently around 16.58, as immediate support during the further downside.
Though, oversold RSI conditions might restrict the pair’s additional declines, if not then 16.00 and 200-day SMA level of 15.80 could lure the bears.
On the upside, a 100-day SMA level of 16.94 may offer immediate resistance to the pair ahead of the bullish formation’s upper line, at 17.05 now.
Should there be a clear break above 17.05, the bullish pattern gets confirmed, which in turn could the theoretical run-up towards 19.00. However, May 29 high of 17.67 and April 30 low of 18.00 could offer intermediate halts during the rise.
USD/ZAR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.7745
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0423
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25%
|Today daily open
|16.8168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.744
|Daily SMA50
|18.2252
|Daily SMA100
|16.8927
|Daily SMA200
|15.7882
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.9388
|Previous Daily Low
|16.7164
|Previous Weekly High
|17.6219
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.7164
|Previous Monthly High
|18.9592
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.2921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.8013
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.8538
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.6016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.4868
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16.9316
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.0464
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.154
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
