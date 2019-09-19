- USD/ZAR accelerates the downside to 14.60.
- The SARB left the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%.
- The 100-day SMA at 14.5757 holds the weekly downside.
The South African Rand is extending its upside momentum in the second half of the week, now dragging USD/ZAR to fresh session lows in the 14.60 area.
USD/ZAR offered post-SARB decision
ZAR gained extra pace today after the SARB left unchanged the repo rate at 6.50% amidst a divided consensus among investors.
The central bank acknowledged that the outlook on the domestic economy remains fragile while inflation continues to run around the middle of the 3%-6% bank’s target range and inflation expectations appear to have lost some upside traction as of late.
Regarding the exchange rate, the central bank noted the Rand remains somewhat undervalued. The currency, adds the bank, has been supported by the better mood in the riskier assets although investors remain concerns over domestic growth and fiscal risks.
USD/ZAR levels to consider
As of writing spot is losing 0.36% at 14.6344 and faces the next support at 14.5758 (100-day SMA) seconded by 14.5036 (monthly low Sep.13) and then 14.3334 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, a break above 14.8430 (high Sep.17) would open the door to 14.9372 (21-day SMA) and finally 15.0999 (23.6% Fibo of the July-August rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1050 amid stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has drifted back to around 1.1050 as markets digest European talk of fiscal stimulus and as the fallout from the Fed's hawkish cut on Wednesday.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.25 after the BOE, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, marginally higher. The BOE left its interest rates unchanged in a unanimous vote. The bank stated that it assumes a smooth Brexit. Uncertainty about the UK's exit prevails.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide
The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term.
Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend
The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market – or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.