USD/TRY to confirm a shift in the bias to the downside on a break below 7.95/7.80 – Rabobank

The Turkish lira remains the best performing EM currency so far this week due to the latest dramatic reshuffling at the CBRT and at the Treasury & Finance Ministry. Economists at Rabobank are cautiously optimistic that their combined efforts will gradually restore confidence in the lira.
Key quotes
“In an official statement newly appointed Governor Agbal strongly hinted that he will take action to stabilise the lira. Agbal’s remarks support our view that the 1-week repo rate is likely to be raised by at least 500bps on November 19. The setup of monetary policy is likely to be simplified as well. New Treasury and Finance Minister Elvan also issued an encouraging statement pledging to prioritise reining in inflation and focusing on a ‘market-friendly’ transformation of the economy.”
“Our conviction that an important top is in place in USD/TRY and the sharp fall over the last few sessions is indeed the beginning of USD/TRY trading lower over the next 12 months or so has increased. However, this potential retracement over the 12-month horizon should not be mistaken for a multi-year long downside trend.”
“Even if Governor Agbal and FinMin Elvan manage to improve sentiment amongst foreign investors, their biggest challenge may come ahead of the 2023 general elections. Starting from 2022, they may face pressure from President Erdogan to stimulate GDP growth, as it was the case in the past when Turks casted votes. But, this is not the immediate source of concern for the markets.”
“The lira is in a recovery mode from undervalued levels. Foreign investors are also underweight Turkish assets. There is, therefore, potential for the lira to rally if the CBRT and the finance ministry implement orthodox policies with full support, at least for now, of President Erdogan.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
