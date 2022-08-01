“In the interim period the balance of risks remains heavily titled to the downside for the lira. Turkey has found it more challenging to finance their current account deficit. The higher energy import bill has resulted in Turkey’s current account deficit widening to USD28 billion in the first five months of this year.”

“The underlying bearish trend for the lira has quickly resumed reflecting the lack of foreign investor confidence in domestic policy settings. The CBRT remains reluctant to tighten policy in response to elevated inflation that hit a fresh high of 78.6% in June. It leaves the real policy rate adjusted for inflation in deeply negative territory.”

“The lira has resumed its slide against the US dollar over the past month resulting in USD/TRY rising to within touching distance of the record high from the end of last year at 18.363. The lira rebound at the end of June proved to be short-lived. The brief rebound was triggered by the announcement from Turkey’s banking regulator that it will restrict commercial lira loans to corporate borrowers if they hold more than TRY15 million in foreign currencies and if the amount exceeds 10% of total assets or annual sales.”

Domestic fundamentals offer little support for the Turkish lira according to analysts at MUFG Bank. They forecast USD/TRY at 18.500 by the end of the third quarter and at 20.000 by the first quarter of next year.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.