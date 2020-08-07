USD/TRY recedes from (another) all-time high near 7.36

- USD/TRY clinched new all-time peaks near 7.36 on Friday.
- Turkey’s FX reserves remain in the centre of the debate.
- Investors look to the CBRT as rumours of a rate hike keep rising.
The Turkish lira remains under heavy pressure at the end of the week, lifting USD/TRY to new all-time highs in the vicinity of 7.36 earlier in the session.
USD/TRY now looks to CBRT
The Lira continues to bleed on Friday, extending the massive sell-off vs. the greenback to the 7.36 region, as national lenders keep failing to contain the sharp depreciation via selling FX reserves on behalf of the central bank.
Following earlier all-time highs, the selling pressure on TRY lost some vigour on the back of rising rumours that the Turkish central bank (CBRT) could raise the key interest rate at some point in the very near-term.
Despite the decision to raise rates might appear the proper one under the current urgent circumstances and in order to bring in some stability to the currency and somehow restore some confidence in the markets, it remains largely at odds with the Erdogan administration.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.33% at 7.2410 and faces the next hurdle at 7.3558 (all-time high Aug.7). On the downside, immediate support is located at 7.0023 (high Jul.29) followed by 6.8571 (55-day SMA) and finally 6.8139 (monthly low Jul.21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.1800 amid escalaing US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD dips sub-18 after the US reported an increase of 1.763 million jobs in July, better than estimated but pointing to a deceleration. Escalating Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and fiscal talks are eyed.
GBP/USD resumes decline, weighed by UK concerns, US-China conflict
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3050 as the dollar got a sudden boost from mounting tensions between the world's two largest economies. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever.
XAU/USD drops $50 from record highs to the $2020 area
Gold prices are falling sharply on Friday, trading below $2040/oz at the moment. Earlier on Friday, the yellow metal reached at $2075, a new record high.
Bitcoin may extend the recovery once Gold resumes the rally
Gold retreated from the recent highs, but the sentiments are still bullish. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside, some altcoins are demonstrating strong gains. ETH/BTC stopped the downside correction and settled at $0.03300.
WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data
WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.