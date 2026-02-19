US military poised for Iran strike as soon as Saturday

The US military is ready for possible strikes on Iran as soon as Saturday, CBS reported on Wednesday. Nonetheless, US President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision on whether to carry out an attack. Trump has repeatedly demanded Iran cease its nuclear program and has warned he intends to use force if no deal is reached.

The source said that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group and its flotilla of warships are already in the region. The USS Gerald Ford, a second carrier group, is en route to the Middle East.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the WTI price is up 0.19% on the day at $65.35.