USD/TRY recedes from all-time highs around 8.8000

- USD/TRY trades on the defensive near 8.7300.
- The lira regains some composure following recent record lows.
- Turkey is forecast to have expanded around 20% in Q2.
The Turkish lira manages to regain some composure and now drags USD/TRY to the 8.7300 region on Monday.
USD/TRY off all-time highs
After clinching new all-time highs in the 8.800 zone last week, USD/TRY now gives away part of that advance and briefly tested the 8.7100 zone, where some support seems to have turned up.
In fact, the lira manages to regain some ground lost despite the broad-based upbeat tone in the dollar at the beginning of the week.
The lira’s better mood follows the uptick in yields of the Turkish 10-year note, which regain the 17% hurdle and leaves behind some of the recent weakness.
On another front, Turkish finmin L.Elvan said on Friday that he expects the domestic economy to have expanded by around 20% in Q2, crushing the government’s forecasts for a nearly 6% expansion in the same period. Elvan justified the strong prediction exclusively on base effects.
What to look for around TRY
The outlook for the Turkish lira remains fragile despite the steady hand from the Turkish central bank (CBRT) at its recent meetings. Despite inflation appears to have peaked in April, it still remains (very) high and a move on rates in the short-term horizon seems to have lost some motivation for the time being. In the meantime, political effervescence within the ruling AK Party, the impact of the pandemic on the economic outlook, high unemployment and the so far utter absence of any intentions to implement the much-needed structural reforms remain poised to keep the lira under perseverant pressure for the foreseeable future.
Key events in Turkey this week: June Economic Confidence (Tuesday) – Trade Balance (Wednesday) – Manufacturing PMI (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Potential US/EU sanctions against Ankara. Government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Much-needed structural reforms. Growth outlook vs. progress of the coronavirus pandemic. Capital controls? The IMF could step in to bring in financial assistance.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is losing 0.44% at 8.7123 and a drop below 8.5953 (weekly low Jun.23) would aim 8.4439 (50-day SMA) and finally 8.2803 (monthly low Jun.11). On the upside, the next resistance is located at 8.7974 (all-time high Jun.25) ahead of 9.0000 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 as dollar resumes advance
The greenback is the strongest across the FX board, helped by rising US government bond yields. EUR hurt by ECB’s Holzmann comments, hinting at no rush to taper. Weak inflation in the Union puts no pressure on policymakers.
GBP/USD back below 1.3900 and bearish
GBP/USD retreated to the 1.3880 price zone amid resurgent demand for the greenback. Pound hurt by fundamental jitters related to the coronavirus delta variant and Brexit tensions.
XAU/USD hangs near one-week-old trading range support, just above $1,775
Gold struggled to capitalize on last week's modest gains and edged lower on the first day of a new trading week. It remained on the defensive through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, just above the $1,775 level.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.