USD/TRY recedes from 2022 highs around 15.00

- USD/TRY fades the earlier spike to the 15.00 zone.
- Markets’ focus of attention remains on Ukraine.
- Turkey’s End Year CPI Forecast is now at 40.47%.
Following new 2022 peaks around 15.00, USD/TRY lost some upside impetus and retreated to the current 14.70 region at the end of the week.
USD/TRY looks to geopolitics, CBRT
USD/TRY now trades on the defensive for the first time after nine consecutive daily gains, coming under selling pressure following new YTD highs on the back of alternating risk appetite trends as well as persistent uncertainty in the geopolitical landscape.
The depreciation of the Turkish lira has been accelerating in past days pari passu with the rising geopolitical concerns stemming from Ukraine, which at the same time morphed into an acute increase in crude oil prices and commodities in general, all impacting on the economic outlook for Turkey.
In the meantime, the pair is expected to remain under scrutiny in light of the upcoming Turkish central bank (CBRT) meeting, where consensus remains tilted towards a steady hand when it comes to any move on the policy rate.
In the docket, January data saw Turkey’s Retail Sales contract at a monthly 1.5% and expand 7.9% vs. the same month of 2021. In addition, Industrial Production expanded 7.6% over the last twelve months, the Current Account deficit shrank to $7.11B and the End Year CPI Forecast rose to 40.47% in March.
What to look for around TRY
Further upside momentum pushed the pair to clinch YTD highs around 15.00. The Turkish lira is predicted to remain under the microscope amidst rampant inflation, negative real interest rates, the omnipresent political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates and fresh concerns stemming from the geopolitical scenario.
Key events in Turkey this week: Current Account, End Year CPI Forecast, Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Much-needed structural reforms. Earlier Presidential/Parliamentary elections?
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is retreating 0.69% at 14.7146 and a drop below 13.7143 (low Feb.25) would expose 13.5091 (low Feb.18) and finally 12.4317 (low Feb.11). On the other hand, the next up barrier lines up at 14.9889 (2022 high Mar.11) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high Dec.20) and then 19.00 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south, looks to end the week below 1.1000
EUR/USD recovered toward 1.1050 during the European trading hours on Friday but came under renewed pressure in the American session. The pair remains on track to close the week below 1.1000 as rising US Treasury bond yields provide a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3100 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped below 1.3100 during the American trading hours on Friday. The broad-based dollar strength on rising yields continues to weigh on the pair ahead of the weekend.
Gold stays deep in negative territory below $2,000
Although gold erased a portion of its daily losses after dropping below $1,960 earlier, it's still down nearly 1% on the day near $1,980 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clinging to modest daily gains near 2%.
BTC weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest.
US February consumer inflation vaults to a new 40-year record, real wages fall Premium
American consumer prices rose at the steepest rate in four decades, and are poised to go higher as the Ukraine war drives energy and commodities expenses to double digit gains.