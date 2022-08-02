- USD/TRY picks up bids to snap two-day downtrend around the yearly top.
- US dollar bears take a breather as chatters surrounding Sino-American tussles, recession weigh on sentiment.
- Turkish CPI, US NFP will be crucial data to watch for clear directions.
USD/TRY prints the first daily gains in three as buyers attack 18.00 threshold heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Turkish lira (TRY) pair justifies the market’s rush toward the US dollar amid a risk-off mood.
That said, the chatters surrounding the US-China tussle over US House Secretary Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and the likely hardships for Chinese chipmakers appear to weigh on the market sentiment. On the same line could be the dragon nation’s readiness for a military drill in Bohai, South China Sea. Furthermore, headlines suggesting Chinese policymakers’ lack of confidence in this year's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecasts also contribute to the risk-off mood and drown the quote.
Elsewhere, fears of economic slowdown take clues from the latest PMIs from the US and Europe, which in turn roils the market’s mood and amplifies the risk-aversion wave. Also challenging the sentiment could be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s indirect signals that the hawks are running out of steam.
In addition to the risk-off mood, the market’s fears of higher inflation in Turkiye and the government’s push for a no rate hike also propel the USD/TRY prices.
As a result, Wednesday’s Turkish Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, expected 80.5% YoY versus 78.62 prior, appears an important data for the USD/TRY traders to watch. Following that, the US employment data for July, up for publishing on Friday, will be crucial to watch for clear directions. Meanwhile, the Fedspeak and the US ISM Services PMI for July could entertain traders.
Technical analysis
While the 10-DMA restricts short-term USD/TRY downside around 17.82, an upward sloping resistance line from July 08, at 18.11 by the press time, challenges the pair buyers before directing them to the year 2021 peak surrounding $18.36.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0200 as dollar recovery continues
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0200 after having spent the European session fluctuating in a tight range above that level. As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, the greenback continues to gather strength, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, trades below 1.2200
GBP/USD has reversed its direction following a recovery attempt earlier in the session and dropped below 1.2200. The US Dollar Index continues to push higher toward 106.00 as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the markets in the second half of the day.
Gold rises above $1,780 as US yields edge lower
Gold has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,780 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 2.5% amid risk aversion, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Dogecoin price to provide positional traders a discount to buy DOGE before a 90% rally
Dogecoin price is at crossroads and shows signs of a steady consolidation above a stable support level. However, there needs to be momentary pain before a long-term and explosive rally originates.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!