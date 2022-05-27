- USD/TRY remains pressured around yearly high, probes five-day uptrend.
- Overbought RSI, bearish candlestick formation favor pullback moves.
- Three-week-old bullish channel keeps buyers hopeful, 10-DMA adds strength to the key support.
USD/TRY struggles to keep bulls on the table after the previous day’s rejection from the yearly peak. That said, the Turkish lira (TRY) pair stays pressured around 16.35 by the press time of early Friday morning in Europe.
The Turkish lira pair’s pullback from 2022’s top the previous day portrays the quote’s U-turn from the resistance line of a three-week-old rising channel.
In doing so, the USD/TRY also closed without major moves, which in turn portrayed the bearish Doji candlestick on the multi-day high. Adding to the bearish bias is the overbought RSI condition.
Hence, the USD/TRY prices are likely to witness a pullback towards the 16.00 threshold. Though, a convergence of the 10-DMA and support line of the aforementioned channel restricts the pairs’ further downside.
Should the quote break the 16.00 support, the odds of its slump towards refreshing the weekly low near 15.68 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, the pair’s further upside needs to cross the latest high surrounding 16.50 to reject the bearish candlestick formation.
Even so, the stated channel’s upper line near 16.55 will act as an extra filter to the north for the pair.
USD/TRY: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
