USD/TRY looks bid, climbs to 4-day highs near 13.60

- USD/TRY adds to the recent upside momentum.
- The stronger dollar weighs on the EM FX space.
- Turkey 10y bond yields sink to multi-week lows.
The Turkish currency depreciates further and motivates USD/TRY to advance to new tops near 13.60 on Tuesday.
USD/TRY up on dollar gains, geopolitics
USD/TRY trades with decent gains for the third session in a row in the first half of the week, always amidst the strong rebound in the US dollar and persistent jitters stemming from the Russia-Ukraine front.
The offered stance in the lira seems to have accelerated after finmin N.Nebati said on Monday that around $10B in FX bank deposits could be converted to the Turkish currency, all following last week’s parliamentary decision that gains from such deposits will be exempt from corporate income tax.
It is worth recalling that the Erdogan Administration announced in late December a time-deposit scheme that compensates depositors for losses in case the lira depreciates during the duration of the deposit.
That announcement, coupled with increased FX intervention by the Turkish central bank (CBRT), forced USD/TRY to quickly abandon the area of all-time highs near 18.30 (December 20) and to drop to as low as the vicinity of the psychological 10.00 mark,
where solid contention emerged eventually.
In the calendar, Turkey’s Capacity Utilization eased a tad to 77.6% in January (from 78.7%) and the Manufacturing Confidence improved to 109.5 in the same month (from 106.1).
What to look for around TRY
The pair keeps the multi-session consolidative theme well in place, always within the 13.00-14.00 range. The range bound stance appears reinforced by the recent steady hand by the Turkish central bank, while skepticism keeps running high over the effectiveness of the recently announced plan to promote the de-dollarization of the economy. In the meantime, the reluctance of the CBRT to change the (collision?) course and the omnipresent political pressure to favour lower interest rates in the current context of rampant inflation and (very) negative real interest rates are forecast to keep the domestic currency under pressure for the time being.
Key events in Turkey this week: Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Confidence (Tuesday) – Economic Confidence Index (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Much-needed structural reforms. Growth outlook vs. progress of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier Presidential/Parliamentary elections?
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is advancing 0.63% at 13.5217 and a drop below 12.7523 (2022 low Jan.3) would expose 10.2027 (monthly low Dec.23) and finally 9.8039 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next up barrier lines up at 13.9319 (2022 high Jan.10) followed by 18.2582 (all-time high Dec.20) and then 19.0000 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh multi-week lows near 1.1270
EUR/USD continues to push lower on Tuesday and trades at its lowest level since late December at 1.1269. The unabated dollar strength is weighing heavily on the pair as Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open deep in the negative territory.
GBP/USD stays deep in red near 1.3450 ahead of US data
GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure on Tuesday and fluctuates around 1.3450. The greenback continues to benefit from safe-haven flows with the US Dollar Index rising to its highest level in more than two weeks above 96.20 ahead of CB Consumer Confidence data.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Ethereum shifts away from ETH 2.0
Ethereum will be moving away from ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 as the protocol undergoes significant changes. Core developers on the network are referring to the stages on the blockchain as the “execution layer” and “consensus layer.”
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.