USD/TRY extends the consolidation near 13.50, eyes on the CBRT

- USD/TRY remains cautious in the mid-13.00s so far.
- Investors and the lira remain vigilant on the CBRT event.
- The decision on interest rates by the CBRT remains a close call.
The Turkish lira extends the range bound theme and motivates USD/TRY to keep business around the 13.50/60 band so far on Wednesday.
USD/TRY focused on the CBRT
Price action around USD/TRY remains muted for yet another session midweek, always in the mid-13.00s and against the backdrop of increasing cautiousness ahead of the monetary policy meeting by the Turkish central bank (CBRT) on Thursday.
Consensus ahead of the key CBRT event remains well divided, although it seems to prevail, albeit by a scarce margin, the call for an “on hold” decision. In such scenario, it will be the first meeting the CBRT would refrain from acting on rates following the 500 bps rate cuts since the September meeting.
Still around the CBRT, the central bank announced it clinched a 3-year swap deal with the central bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) worth TL64B and AED18B.
What to look for around TRY
The pair keeps the multi-session consolidative theme well in place, always within the 13.00-14.00 range at least until the CBRT meeting on Thursday. Higher-than-expected inflation figures released earlier in the year put the lira under extra pressure in combination with some cracks in the confidence among Turks regarding the government’s recently announced plan to promote the de-dollarization of the economy. In the meantime, the reluctance of the CBRT to change the (collision?) course and the omnipresent political pressure to favour lower interest rates in the current context of rampant inflation and (very) negative real interest rates are forecast to keep the domestic currency under intense pressure for the time being.
Key events in Turkey this week: CBRT Meeting (Thursday) – Consumer Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Much-needed structural reforms. Growth outlook vs. progress of the coronavirus pandemic. Potential assistance from the IMF in case another currency crisis re-emerges. Earlier Presidential/Parliamentary elections?
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.11% at 13.5397 and a drop below 12.7523 (2022 low Jan.3) would pave the way for a test of 12.5482 (55-day SMA) and finally 10.2027 (monthly low Dec.23). On the other hand, the next up barrier lines up at 13.9319 (2022 high Jan.10) followed by 18.2582 (all-time high Dec.20) and then 19.0000 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.1350 after US data
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 in the early American session as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. The data from the US revealed that Housing Starts and Building Permits rose by 1.4% and 9.1% on a yearly basis in December, respectively.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold advances above $1,820 amid declining US T-bond yields
Gold continues to push higher on Wednesday and trades above $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to have lost its traction following a three-day rally, supporting XAU/USD's upside.
Crypto markets cling to the idea of a bullish breakout
BTC price is slowing down as it sticks close to a crucial support level with no volatility in sight. ETH and XRP are following the big crypto’s lead, showing no directional bias whatsoever.
Microsoft bets big on Metaverse with $69bln deal for Activision Blizzard
The move will give the tech giant access to Activision’s 390 million monthly users and headline franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush. Find out why Microsoft has made this move.