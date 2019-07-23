- USD/TRY met resistance in the 5.7000 region.
- Turkey Consumer Confidence dropped to 56.5 in July.
- The CBRT is expected to cut rates on Thursday.
The Turkish Lira remains on the defensive so far this week, lifting USD/TRY to the 5.70 area although losing some upside impulse soon afterwards.
USD/TRY focused on CBRT decision, US sanctions
Spot is up for the third session in a row on Tuesday, finding quite a decent barrier at the 5.70 area, coincident with the 21-day SMA. On the downside, strong support lies at 5.60 for the time being.
In the meantime, price action around the Lira reflects the nervousness among investors on potential US sanctions against Ankara after the purchase of the Russian missile defense system.
Further concerns around the domestic currency are likely to emerge if the Turkish central bank (CBRT) cut rates at its meeting on Thursday. Consensus among market participants, however, remains pretty divided on the probable rate cut, which ranges between 100 bps and 600 bps.
In the docket, Turkey Consumer Confidence eased a tad to 56.5 in July from 57.6 while Manufacturing Confidence and Capacity Utilization are also due on Thursday.
What to look for around TRY
Despite Governor M.Uysal has already emphasized the independence of the central bank and its commitment to price stability, unease around investors – and the Lira - is likely to gather steam pari passu with the perception that a new easing cycle could be in the offing despite how untimely that decision might be in the near term at least. This likely scenario is supported by the view that President Erdogan (desperately) wants to reactivate the stagnant economy via higher credit from domestic lenders. To do that, he needs lower interest rates, which can spark fresh inflationary pressures, social unrest and most likely another crisis in the currency.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.34% at 5.6839 and a surpass of 5.7616 (100-day SMA) would expose 5.7849 (high Jul.8) and finally 5.8371 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the next down barrier is located at 5.5971 (low Jul.19) followed by 5.5741 (monthly low Jul.4) and then 5.5618 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 7-week lows near 1.1180 on relentless USD buying
Despite the recovery in the 10-year German yields, the EUR/USD pair remains heavy below 1.1200 amid unabated US dollar buying across the board, as markets reassess the Fed's interest rate policy ahead of Thursday's ECB decision.
GBP/USD advances modestly on Boris Johnson’s victory
The Brexiteer Boris Johnson has been elected as the leader of the Tory Party and will replace Mrs. May as PM. His willingness to leave the EU with or without a deal will likely keep the Sterling under pressure, once the dust settles. GBP/USD now trading at around 1.2470.
USD/JPY: looking to stabilize above 108.00
USD stronger amid central banks’ imbalances being priced in. Light macroeconomic calendar leaving sentiment in control of currencies. USD/JPY pair needs now to extend gains past 108.40 to gain bullish traction.
Gold off lows, still in the red near $1420 area
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to pare some of its early losses to $1414 area, or multi-day lows.
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.