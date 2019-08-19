- USD/TRY extends the rebound above the key 5.60 area.
- Lack of significant progress in trade talks weigh on EM space.
- Jackson Hole Symposium gathers all the attention this week.
The Turkish currency is depreciating further at the beginning of the week and is pushing USD/TRY to fresh two-day highs in the 5.60 region.
USD/TRY looks to trade, data
Spot is adding to Friday’s gains and is resuming the upside following monthly lows in the 5.45 area (August 8), as the Lira keeps losing momentum on the back of omnipresent US-China trade limbo.
TRY has been gaining ground as of late in tandem with the rest of the EM universe, all underpinned by the idea that looser monetary conditions in Developed Markets (DM) could morph into extra legs for the EM currencies. This view, albeit reasonable and somewhat expected, has been clouded by up&downs from the trade front as well as the renewed idea that a recession could hit the US economy in the months ahead, sponsoring the recent exodus to the safe havens.
Later in the week, and with Turkish markets back to normalcy, the Central Government Debt Stock is due tomorrow followed by August Consumer Confidence due on Thursday.
In the US, the most salient event will be the Jackson Hole Symposium on ‘Challenges for Monetary Policy’ and the speech by Chief J.Powell on Friday.
What to look for around TRY
The Lira met strong resistance in the 5.45 area so far, or multi-month highs vs. the Greenback. However, the current preference for safer assets in response to the US-China trade war has undermined extra gains in TRY for the time being. On another front, newly appointed Governor M.Uysal appears to have inaugurated an Erdogan-sponsored easing cycle following the recent interest rate cut by the CBRT. Whether this move was untimely (as regarded before the rate cut) it remains to be seen. In the meantime, TRY remains supported by the ongoing ‘hunt for yield’, as domestic rates still look attractive in spite of the recent cut. On the more macro view, the country needs to implement the much-needed structural reforms (announced in April) to bring in more stability to the currency and sustain a serious recovery in both economic activity and credibility.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.51% at 5.6032 and a surpass of 5.6347 (monthly high Aug.13) would expose 5.6820 (55-day SMA) and finally 5.7025 (50% Fibo of the February-May up move). On the downside, the next support emerges at 5.4494 (monthly low Aug.8) followed by 5.3918 (78.6% Fibo of the February-May up move) and then 5.2918 (monthly low Mar.29).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is confirmed at 0.9%.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government
USD/JPY: Greenback is gaining ground against the Yen, trading above 106.55 level
USD/JPY is bouncing from multi-month lows while under the main daily simple moving averages. The market is trading above the 106.00 handle as the bear trend is on hold. Trade war news and US bond yields are the primary drivers of this currency pair.
Gold: Drops to multi-day lows, back below $1500 handle
Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining negative traction on hourly charts and support prospects for an extension of the corrective slide back towards testing last week's swing lows.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra
Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.