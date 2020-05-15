USD/TRY: Bullish trend remains intact – Rabobank

The underlying USD/TRY bullish trend remains intact due to prevailing market concerns about Turkey’s vulnerabilities exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis and a weaker lira, per Rabobank.
Key quotes
“The prospect of the worst tourist season in many decades accompanied by a sharp fall in good exports and the plunge in FX reserves pose a major challenge for Turkey, which needs substantial inflows of hard currencies to finance its imports and short-term FX debt obligations.”
“We will be first in line to adopt a constructive view on the Turkish lira as soon as the inefficient and counterproductive strategy of defending the currency at all costs by spending a substantial amount of USDs on FX interventions and discouraging market participants from trading the lira is abandoned.”
“At this stage, the pullback in USD/TRY from the 7.2690 high is just a short-term correction within the bullish trend that remains intact.”
