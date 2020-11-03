USD/TRY: An emergency rate hike is required to dent the bullish momentum – Rabobank

The Turkish lira is one of the most sensitive currencies to the US election as a Biden victory may finally prompt the CBRT to hold an emergency meeting in the coming days and raise the 1-week repo rate by at least 500bps to stem the lira’s rout, economists at Rabobank apprise.
Key quotes
“Biden is expected to be tougher on Turkey and insist on penalising Ankara for purchasing the S-400 air defence system from Russia. Despite the US State Department reportedly recommending to impose sanctions on Turkey over the S-400s, President Trump refrained from doing so. If Trump is not re-elected, Turkey will lose its key ally in Washington and USD/TRY is likely to extend its already substantial gains further.
“Perhaps Biden’s victory will finally prompt the CBRT to hold an emergency meeting in the coming days and raise the 1-week repo rate by at least 500bps to stem the lira’s rout. An outright hike is urgently required to stabilise the lira and prevent even more damage to inflation and the real economy.”
“As the parabolic move higher in USD/TRY continues, the risk of a sharp correction also increases. The most powerful trigger to cause a short-term corrective pullback in USD/TRY from seriously stretched levels would be Trump’s victory and an emergency rate hike on Wednesday, but this scenario seems unlikely based on opinion polls and the persistent reluctance of the CBRT to act.”
“In order to stabilise the lira the CBRT will have to raise the policy rate much more than it would have been the case if it had not disappointed the market by keeping the 1-week repo rate unchanged on October 22. Anything less than 500bps may not prove sufficient given the scale of the sell-off. The CBRT may have to do even more if Biden is elected. A response from the Erdogan administration to Biden’s victory would be crucial as well. Any attempt to reach out to Biden’s team and prevent tensions from escalating would ease market concerns about the risk of sanctions and would make an emergency rate hike far more efficient.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.17 on upbeat mood ahead of US elections
EUR/USD is rising above 1.17 as the market mood improves on US Election Day. President Trump is trailing rival Biden, albeit in narrow margins in critical states. Covid is weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.30 as markets await the next US president
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, rising as markets reposition ahead of the US elections. UK PM Johnson is struggling to pass his new lockdown in parliament.
Gold: Bulls seize control above $1900 mark ahead of US elections
Gold scaled higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday and built on its recent bounce from one-month lows, around the $1860 region touched last week.
2020 Elections: The case for a historic Trump defeat, in five quick charts
2016 all over again? Anxious Democrats, hopeful Republicans, and pundits all over seem to focus on President Donald Trump's chances of victory in 2020. However, all signs are pointing in a different direction.
WTI extends the upside above $38.00 ahead of API, US elections
Prices of the WTI climb further and retake the $38.00 yardstick. Risk-on sentiment anticipates a win by Joe Biden at Tuesday’s elections. The API will report on US crude oil inventories later in the NA session.