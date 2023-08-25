USD to soften as interest rate differentials are set to tighten – Credit Suisse

The recent rebound in the US Dollar is not expected to extend as Greenback will no longer benefit from interest rate differentials, economists at Credit Suisse report.
USD strength to reverse
We expect the disinflationary trend in the US to outpace other countries including the Eurozone and the UK, and we thus expect interest rate differentials, which are currently supporting the USD, to tighten.
Meanwhile, we neutralize our view on the JPY from most preferred as we see limited near-term catalysts that could outweigh the substantial negative interest rate differential. Nonetheless, our models suggest that the JPY is meaningfully undervalued.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0800 as markets assess Powell speech
After rising quickly toward 1.0850, EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 1.0800 in the American session. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell left the door open for one more rate hike in his Jackson Hole speech, allowing the US Dollar to gather strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD returns below 1.2600 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day below 1.2600 on Friday. Following a selloff with the immediate reaction to Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, the US Dollar started to gather strength amid a negative shift seen in risk mood and weighed on the pair.
Gold drops below $1,910 as US yields turn north
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below $1,910. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned north and climbed toward 4.3% following Fed Chairman Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, forcing XAU/USD to lose its footing.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up.