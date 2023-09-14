USD/SEK soars to multi-month high after soft inflation figures from Sweden

- USD/SEK increased more than 0.60% towards 11.2000, its highest since November 2022.
- Sweden’s August CPI came in lower than expected.
- The USD’s strengths amid strong economic figure contributes to the upward momentum.
The USD/SEK tallied a fresh multi-month high around 11.2000 as the SEK lost interest following soft inflation figures from Sweden from August. On the other hand, the Greenback continues to trade strong, with its DXY advancing to highs since March 9 after positive mid-tier economic figures were released.
On the Swedish front, headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in August was registered at 7.5% YoY, slightly below the expected 7.7%. In addition, the Consumer Price Index with a Fixed Interest Rate (CPIF) ex-energy came in at 7.2% YoY vs. 7.4% and lower than the previous 8.0% reading. Despite soft inflation figures, the SEK’s losses may be cushioned by the Riskbank’s hawkish stance as it hinted in its last meeting that it will hike one more time in 2023, as the weakness of its currency contributes to inflationary pressures. In that sense, a hike to 4% is priced in for next week’s meeting.
On the other hand, the US economy doesn’t cool down and continues to report strong data. The Producer Price Index (PPI) surged by 0.7% MoM, leading to a 1.6% YoY increase, surpassing predictions. Retail Sales also demonstrated strength, posting a 0.6% MoM growth, well above the expected 0.2% rise. Meanwhile, during the second week of September, Jobless Claims increased to 220,000, slightly exceeding the previous week's 217,000 but staying below the anticipated 225,000. Focus now shifts to next week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision, where investors will look for clues to continue modelling their expectations in the policy statement and Chair Powell’s presser. As for now, the CME FedWatch tool indicates that the odds of one last 25 basis point (bps) hike have slightly declined to nearly 35%.
USD/SEK Levels to watch
Observing the daily chart, USD/SEK suggests a bullish sentiment for the near future. Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the positive zone above its midline, showing an upward slope. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reflects encouraging green bars, reinforcing the growing bullish momentum and both indicators are about to reach overbought conditions, which could fuel a downward correction in the near term. Furthermore, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), highlighting the continued dominance of bulls on the broader scale.
Support levels: 11.0960, 11.0650, 11.0550.
Resistance levels: 11.2300, 11.2400, 11.2940.
USD/SEK Daily chart
USD/SEK
|Overview
|Today last price
|11.1972
|Today Daily Change
|0.0651
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|11.1321
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11.0228
|Daily SMA50
|10.7376
|Daily SMA100
|10.685
|Daily SMA200
|10.5522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|11.1694
|Previous Daily Low
|11.0588
|Previous Weekly High
|11.1683
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.9291
|Previous Monthly High
|11.0993
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.4126
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|11.1271
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|11.101
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|11.0708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|11.0095
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.9603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|11.1814
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|11.2306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.2919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0650 after dovish ECB hike
EUR/USD remains under pressure, trading at the lowest level since late May. The Euro fell across the board after the ECB hiked rates by 25 bps but signaled the end of its tightening cycle. The US Dollar is mixed after data showed a resilient US economy.
GBP/USD drops below the 200-day SMA, tests 1.2400
GBP/USD extended the decline during the American session and and bottomed at 1.2400, the lowest intraday level since June 6. The Greenback strengthened after upbeat US Retail Sales, Jobless Claims and PPI data amid higher US yields.
Gold bounces from lower lows, hovers around $1,910 Premium
Gold prices extended their monthly decline, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,901 in the aftermath of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement. The bright metal later rebounded amid optimistic stocks, although it holds around the $1,910 price zone.
MATIC price climbs as Polygon outlines proposals for 2.0 upgrade
Polygon network developers published three proposals to implement the transition to Polygon 2.0. The proposals include the creation of a POL token to replace MATIC as the native gas and staking token of the ecosystem.
NVDA gains alongside NASDAQ Thursday as focus turns to Arm IPO
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has gained 1.2% in Thursday’s premarket to just above $460 on general excitement over the Arm Holdings (ARM) IPO. NASDAQ futures have added 0.5% at the time of writing.