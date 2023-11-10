USD/SEK declines as the US Dollar consolidates gains

- The USD/SEK is seen at 10.908 with 0.10% loses
- US Treasury yields retreated after sharply rising on Thursday.
- All eyes are on next week's CPI data from October from the US.
The USD/SEK showed minimal downward movements around the 10.908 area on Friday. The pair declined as the Greenback consolidated the week’s gains while falling US yields and negative consumer sentiment data from the University of Michigan are making the US Dollar struggle to gain interest.
On the data front, the University of Michigan revealed that its Consumer Sentiment index from November came in lower than expected at 60.4 vs the consensus of 63.7 and fell from its previous reading of 63.8. That being said, no other high-tier reports were published during the week as the focus is set on next week’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from the US from October, which are expected to show a slight deceleration.
It's worth noticing that the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks and Chair Powell claimed during the week that they left the door open for further tightening so the outcome of inflation or labor market data may shape the expectations of the next decisions of the bank. As for now, the odds of a 25 bps hike for the December meeting are low, around 10%.
Elsewhere, the Fed’s hawkish rhetoric revived US yields, and the 2-year Treasury yield rose back to 5%, while the 5 and 10-year rates increased to 4.59% and 4.60%, which allowed the USD to gain interest, pushing the pair upwards.
USD/SEK Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the USD/SEK remains neutral to bearish as the bears are raking a breather after bringing down the pair by more than 2%. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat below its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) prints flat red bars.
In the larger context, the pair is below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) but above the 100 and 200-day SMAs, indicating a favourable position for the bulls in the bigger picture.
Supports: 10.861 (100-day SMA), 10.822, 10.811.
Resistances: 10.950, 10.973, 11.000 (20-day SMA).
USD/SEK Daily chart
USD/SEK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.9054
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0184
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|10.9238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|11.0359
|Daily SMA50
|11.049
|Daily SMA100
|10.8693
|Daily SMA200
|10.6846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.9252
|Previous Daily Low
|10.8282
|Previous Weekly High
|11.2449
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.8692
|Previous Monthly High
|11.2275
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.8482
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.8881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.8652
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.8595
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.7953
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.7625
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.9566
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.9895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.0537
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after tepid US data
EUR/USD struggles to find direction on Friday and fluctuates in a narrow band slightly below 1.0700. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed expectations, weakening to 60.4 in November from 63.8 in October. Wall Street trades in the green after Thursday's slump, weighing US Dollar demand.
GBP/USD pierces 1.2200 after UK GDP
GBP/USD extends its slide below the 1.2200 level early in the American session. The data from the UK showed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.6% in Q3, better than expected. Still, the figures failed to boost the pair as investors await next week's first-tier figures for direction.
Gold extends its weekly slump, flirts with $1,940
Gold price maintains the bearish bias after the US opening, and XAU/USD trades at fresh four-week lows near $1,940. The bright metal is set to end the week with substantial losses despite the tepid demand for the US dollar.
Chainlink price to continue its uptrend with the introduction of new staking platform
Chainlink announces launch date for a 45 million LINK staking pool with flexible incentives for stakers. Chainlink staking version 2 enhances network security and was first conceived in August 2023.
Tesla Stock Forecast: Despite market's advance, TSLA hovers above must-hold support
Tesla (TSLA) stock advanced in line with the NASDAQ Composite, up a little more than 1%, at lunchtime on Friday. TSLA stock is hovering just above an important support zone at $210. Should it give way, shareholders could experience a 24% drop to long-term support.