USD/SEK approaches multi-month highs amid solid US economic figures

- USD/SEK jumped to a high around 11.212 and then settled at around 11.180, seeing 0.35% gains.
- Despite strong GDP data, US Treasury yields and hawkish bets on the Fed are declining.
- All eyes are now on PCE data from September from the US on Friday.
On Thursday, the USD/SEK gained further ground, tallying a five-day winning streak and jumping to its highest level since September 22 at 11.212. Strong data reported from the US is the main responsible for the Greenback outperforming its rivals but as US yields retreat, the upside is limited.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth Rate preliminary estimate from Q3 came in above the consensus. It showed that the economy grew at an annualised rate of 4.9% QoQ vs the expected 4.2% and rose from its previous figure of 2.1%. On the negative side, the U.S. Department of Labor revealed that the Initial Jobless Claims from the week ending on October 21 exceeded expectations. The headline figure came in at 210,000, above the consensus of 208,000, and rose from its previous figure of 200,000.
Despite the strong GDP figures, investors focus on Jobless Claims accelerating as US Treasury yields fall. The 2,5, and 10-year yields fell towards 5.04%,4.80% and 4.84%, respectively, limiting the USD’s gains during the sessions. Another factor that could limit the pair's upward trajectory is investors betting on higher of the Federal Reserve (Fed) not hiking again in 2023. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that the odds of a 25 basis points hike in December fell to 20% and that a pause in November is nearly priced in.
However, Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) from September are due on Friday, which could impact the pair’s dynamics as that metric is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
USD/SEK Levels to watch
The daily chart analysis indicates a bullish outlook for the USD/SEK in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above its midline in positive territory, aligning with the positive signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which displays green bars, reinforcing the strong bullish sentiment. Also, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), indicating a favourable position for the bulls in the bigger picture.
Support levels: 11.145, 11.087, 11.055.
Resistance levels: 11.200, 11.242, 11.265
USD/SEK Daily Chart
USD/SEK
|Overview
|Today last price
|11.1803
|Today Daily Change
|0.0276
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|11.1527
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.9891
|Daily SMA50
|11.0284
|Daily SMA100
|10.8354
|Daily SMA200
|10.6434
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|11.1899
|Previous Daily Low
|11.0875
|Previous Weekly High
|11.0629
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.8869
|Previous Monthly High
|11.401
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.7524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|11.1508
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|11.1266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|11.0968
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|11.041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.9944
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|11.1992
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|11.2458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.3016
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.