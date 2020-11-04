USD/RUB: Rouble to rebound as geopolitical fears ease – MUFG

During October the Russian rouble weakened against the US dollar from 77.626 to 79.321. A significant risk premium has already been priced into the rouble ahead of the US election which should help dampen further downside risk, according to economists at MUFG Bank.
Key quotes
“The bulk of rouble weakness though during the second half of this year reflects heightened concerns over the risk of further sanctions being imposed on Russia following the US election. Those fears have been reinforced by ongoing political instability in Belarus as market participants continue to watch to see how Russia responds to social unrest. Market participants are already anticipating that relations between the US and Russia will deteriorate after the US presidential election in anticipation that the Democrats take control.”
“We estimate that the rouble is already pricing in a substantial geopolitical risk premium into the rouble relative to short-term fundamentals including the price of oil which should help dampen further downside risk. The rouble would be a big beneficiary if the US polls were wrong again and Donald Trump remains President.”
“Based on relative fundamentals the rouble appears undervalued, and we expect it to rebound in the year ahead as geopolitical fears eventually ease. Yields in Russia remain relatively high offering support for the rouble even after recent CBR policy easing. The scope for further CBR rate cuts is more limited in light of rouble weakness and headline inflation currently running at 3.7% in September. Yields should remain at relatively attractive levels in Russia offering support for the rouble.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nail-biting US elections send markets spiraling down
The US Presidential Elections are too close to call amid a protracted count. President Trump said "Frankly, we did win the election" causing markets to spiral amid fears of a contested election. The safe-haven dollar is rising.
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 amid US contested election
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 as the US Presidential Elections are becoming hotly contested. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. Eurozone coronavirus concerns and US statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.29 amid US elections uncertainty
GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.29 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Markets fear a protracted election. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1890 amid resurgent USD demand
A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The US political uncertainty forced investors to hedge their positions and underpinned the USD.
WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful
WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high. API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30. Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.