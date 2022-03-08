USD/RUB Price Analysis: Ruble keeps bounce off weekly resistance below 130.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/RUB consolidates recent losses after refreshing the all-time high on Monday.
  • Short-term key supports test sellers but bearish MACD signals hint at further weakness.
  • 200-HMA adds to the downside filters, multiple hurdles to test the buyers.

USD/RUB bulls take a breather around 129.00, down 7.20% intraday during early Tuesday morning on Tuesday.

The Russian ruble pair rallied to the record top the previous day before taking a U-turn from 177.25

The pullback, however, failed to conquer the weekly support line, around 111.00 by the press time.

The resulting rebound crossed the 50-HMA and struggles with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s upside from February 25.

That said, bearish MACD signals direct USD/RUB bears towards the 111.00 support retest should the quote drops below the 50-HMA level of 126.50.

Also acting as a downside filter is the 200-HMA level near 105.00 and the 100.00 threshold.

Meanwhile, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 140.00 and the 150.00 round figure will challenge USD/RUB buyers before directing them to the latest high near 177.00.

Following that, the 200.00 psychological magnet will be in focus.

USD/RUB: Hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels 

Overview
Today last price 130
Today Daily Change -9.5000
Today Daily Change % -6.81%
Today daily open 139.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 89.1257
Daily SMA50 81.3925
Daily SMA100 77.096
Daily SMA200 75.1064
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 155.0001
Previous Daily Low 106.5
Previous Weekly High 124
Previous Weekly Low 83.53
Previous Monthly High 114
Previous Monthly Low 74.254
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 136.4731
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 125.027
Daily Pivot Point S1 112.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 85.1666
Daily Pivot Point S3 63.8332
Daily Pivot Point R1 160.8334
Daily Pivot Point R2 182.1668
Daily Pivot Point R3 209.3335

 

 

