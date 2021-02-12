USD/RUB leaps to 3-day highs beyond 74.00

- USD/RUB reverses recent downside and retakes 74.00 and above.
- Lower crude oil prices put the ruble under pressure.
- The CBR left the key rate unchanged at 4.25% at its meeting.
The Russian currency trims part of its recent gains and poshes USD/RUB to the area of 3-day highs beyond the 74.00 yardstick on Friday.
USD/RUB up on dollar, Brent
USD/RUB is posting strong gains and reverses seven consecutive sessions with losses at the end of the week on the back of the renewed demand for the greenback and the mild correction lower in crude oil prices.
Indeed, prices of the Brent crude navigate the third consecutive day with losses following Wednesday’s new 2021 highs around $61.70 (area last visited more than a year ago.
Additionally, the rebound in the US dollar also weighs on the risk complex and put RUB under further downside pressure.
Earlier in the session, the Russian central bank (CBR) left the key interest rate unchanged at 4.25% at its event. Against the backdrop of the recent pick-up in inflation figures, further rate cuts by the CBR looks increasingly unlikely in the next months.
USD/RUB levels to watch
At the moment the pair is gaining 0.81% at 74.28 and faces the next up barrier at 75.76 (100-day SMA) followed by 76.50 (2021 high Jan.28) and then 79.4397 (monthly high Sep.29 2020). On the flip side, a breach of 73.52 (monthly low Feb.11) would aim for 73.06 (2021 low Jan.4) and then 72.65 (monthly low Dec.17 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.38, shrugs off upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3800 despite the upbeat UK Q4 GDP data. Although the US dollar’s rebound could be behind the cable’s weakness, the EU-UK jitters over the NI border and fears of extended lockdown in the UK continue to weigh.
Bitcoin price is about to explode beyond $100,000, suggests on-chain metric
Bitcoin is likely to rally to levels above $100,000 if history repeats with the market cap-to-thermocap ratio. The Canadian securities regulator leads the way by approving the first North American BTC ETF product.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, awaits fresh cues
EUR/USD trades above 1.2100, trapped in a narrow range, as the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains. While the upside has been capped around 1.2150, the bears have failed to push the pair below 1.2110, as markets await fresh catalysts.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near multi-day lows, around $1815 region
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Friday. A strong pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor weighing on the commodity. The technical set-up supports prospects for a further decline, even below the $1800 mark.
US Dollar Index: Solid support aligns at 90.00
The weekly decline in DXY decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.