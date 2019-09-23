Analysts at the Australian and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), in their latest note, express their view on the impact of USD repo moves on AUD rates markets.

Key Quotes:

“Last week’s USD repo market gyrations had flow-on effects to AUD markets. The most pronounced was on Friday via FX forwards and cross-currency basis.

The demand for USD pushed AUD forward implied yields lower and, briefly, 3m cross-currency basis to its lowest level in more than a year.

AUD repo rates have ticked higher in recent days. This is largely due to seasonal factors (quarter-end). The volatility in USD repo markets is also probably making some market participants a bit more nervous.”