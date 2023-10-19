USD/NOK reversed its course from multi-month highs, clearing daily gains

- USD/NOK rose to 11.083, its highest level since June 3 and then closed just below 11.000.
- The USD faced selling pressure following Jerome Powell’s cautious words at the Economic Club of New York.
- The Norges Bank remains hawkish and signalled another hike.
- Jobless Claims from the US came in lower than expected for the second week of October.
In Thursday’s session, the USD/NOK initially rose to multi-month highs at 11.083 and then closed below 11.000 with 0.45% daily losses. On the one hand, the USD weakened against its rivals as investors sensed a dovish stance of Jerome Powell during his speech at the Economic Club of New York. In addition, the upside for the pair remains limited as the Norges Bank stays committed to fighting inflation, and its hawkish stance may strengthen the NOK, analyst at Commerzbank says.
After raising rates in their last September meeting, the Norges Bank signalled another hike in December and its rate projections, now anticipating the policy rate to peak at 4.50%. In addition, the Norwegian bank foresees the policy rate to persist at this level on average until 2024. Furthermore, central bank chief Ida Wolden Bache emphasised the necessity of sustaining a rigorous monetary approach in the foreseeable future, which could limit the upside for the USD/NOK.
On the other hand, the USD weakened after Powell commented that higher bond yields contribute to tighter financial conditions, which would be considered in the next monetary policy meeting. However, markets may have overreacted to those comments as he left the door open for another hike, implying that “meaningful tightening in the pipeline” may still exist. On the data front, during the European session, the weekly Jobless Claims for the second week of October came in at 198,000 vs the 212,000 expected and lower than the previous 211,000.
USD/NOK levels to watch
The daily chart analysis suggests a neutral to bullish outlook for USD/NOK, with the bulls gaining strength. However, challenges persist as the current momentum may not be enough to continue climbing to fresh highs and fundamentals favour the NOK in the near term.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has a flat slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram shows stagnant green bars. Additionally, the pair is above the 20-, 100-, 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), implying that the bulls retain control on a broader scale.
Support levels: 10.950, 10.905, 10.882 (20-day SMA)
Resistance levels: 11.117, 11.170, 11.200.
USD/NOK Daily Chart
USD/NOK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.9959
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0479
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|11.0438
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.8654
|Daily SMA50
|10.7353
|Daily SMA100
|10.6114
|Daily SMA200
|10.5273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|11.0784
|Previous Daily Low
|10.9344
|Previous Weekly High
|10.9973
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.763
|Previous Monthly High
|10.8758
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.5261
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|11.0234
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.9894
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.9593
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.8748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.8152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|11.1033
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|11.1629
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11.2474
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends its downside below 0.6330 amid the risk-off mood
The AUD/USD pair extends its downside below the mid-0.6300s during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair retreats from 0.6340 as markets turn cautious. AUD/USD trades around 0.6327, losing 0.02% on the day.
EUR/USD fails to hold above 1.0600 as Wall Street falls again
EUR/USD experienced a late pullback on Thursday, falling to around 1.0570 after reaching a weekly high at 1.0616. The Euro lost momentum as stocks on Wall Street turned negative. The US Dollar ended lower after Powell's hinted that the Fed will maintain interest rates unchanged.
Gold hits fresh three-month highs above $1,970
Gold edged higher toward $1,960 in the American session on Thursday. Fed Chairman Powell noted that significant tightening in financial conditions with higher bond yields can have implications for policy, triggering a downward correction in US yields and supporting XAU/USD.
XRP price jumps almost 10% as SEC drops lawsuit against Ripple executives
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its charges against executives from Ripple Labs, including CEO Bradley Garlinghouse and co-founder Christian Larsen.
US home sales have fallen into a severe crisis zone
Falling home sales and prices are further bad news for banks, which are already sitting on huge "paper" losses due to the collapse in bond prices. As house prices fall, more Americans may choose to default on their monthly payments as their debt falls below the house price.