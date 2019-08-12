USD/MXN trims losses after reaching 2-month highs near 19.80

2019-08-12
  • US Dollar retreats against Mexican peso from highest since June, still negative for the day. 
  • Adverse market sentiment and Argentina’s elections results weigh on MXN. 

The USD/MXN rose during the European session from below 19.40 to 19.77, reaching the highest intraday level since early June. From the top pulled back and as of writing, trades at 19.57, far from the top but in positive territory for the day. 

The move higher took place amid risk aversion in global markets that also affected other Emerging market currencies and also following the presidential election in Argentina. The opposition candidate Fernández won by a landslide the primary election. His running mate Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Argentina’s assets and the peso dropped dramatically at the opening on Monday discounting a victory of Fernández over President Macri in October. 

The US Dollar jumped more than 30% against the Argentine peso, and Argentine stocks in New York are falling near 50%. The devaluation of the ARS is having an impact in other currencies of Latin America, including the Mexican peso. 

The week Banxico decides 

The critical event in Mexico will the on Thursday with the central bank meeting. Currently, the policy rate stands at 8.25%, the highest in a decade. At the last meeting, one member voted for a rate cut, as inflation trends lower and economic activity stagnates. The tone of the central bank of the last meeting still does not signal an imminent rate cut.

Win Thin, Currency Strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH), points out the central bank is expected to keep rates steady.  “However, the market is split.  Of the 20 analysts polled by Bloomberg, 8 see a 25 bp cut, 11 see no cut, and 1 sees a 50 bp cut.  The economy remains weak while inflation is back within the 2-4% target range.  The peso may be the deciding factor, with excessive weakness likely to delay a cut until the next meeting on September 26.

What happens with the Mexican peso is a key development for Banxico. If USD/MXN raises above 20.00, it could create concerns among central bank officials, reducing the chances of a rate cut. 

Technical Levels 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.5935
Today Daily Change 0.1809
Today Daily Change % 0.93
Today daily open 19.4126
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.1967
Daily SMA50 19.1984
Daily SMA100 19.1264
Daily SMA200 19.3617
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.4928
Previous Daily Low 19.3785
Previous Weekly High 19.7404
Previous Weekly Low 19.2981
Previous Monthly High 19.3628
Previous Monthly Low 18.8643
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.4491
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.4222
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.3632
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.3137
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.2489
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.4775
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.5423
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.5918

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD trading above amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty

EUR/USD has pared its losses and trades above 1.1200 once again. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy's Salvini is calling for elections. 

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100 amid Brexit speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100, off the highs, but up on the day. MPs are contemplating ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit by forcing the government to ask for an extension to Article 50. PM Johnson may visit Paris and Berlin.

USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones

Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.

Gold clings to modest gains above critical $1,500 handle

After advancing to its highest level since April 2013 at $1,510 last Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair moved sideways near the $1,500 mark on Thursday and Friday and continues to have a difficult time setting its next short-term direction today.

Argentinian peso crashes on surprise election outcome, USD/ARS rises more than 30%

Argentinians went to the polls on Sunday for the primary election and centre-right President Mauricio Macri performed very poorly, receiving 32% of the votes against opposition's 47% according to the latest unofficial results. 

