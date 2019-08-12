USD/MXN trims losses after reaching 2-month highs near 19.80

- US Dollar retreats against Mexican peso from highest since June, still negative for the day.
- Adverse market sentiment and Argentina’s elections results weigh on MXN.
The USD/MXN rose during the European session from below 19.40 to 19.77, reaching the highest intraday level since early June. From the top pulled back and as of writing, trades at 19.57, far from the top but in positive territory for the day.
The move higher took place amid risk aversion in global markets that also affected other Emerging market currencies and also following the presidential election in Argentina. The opposition candidate Fernández won by a landslide the primary election. His running mate Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. Argentina’s assets and the peso dropped dramatically at the opening on Monday discounting a victory of Fernández over President Macri in October.
The US Dollar jumped more than 30% against the Argentine peso, and Argentine stocks in New York are falling near 50%. The devaluation of the ARS is having an impact in other currencies of Latin America, including the Mexican peso.
The week Banxico decides
The critical event in Mexico will the on Thursday with the central bank meeting. Currently, the policy rate stands at 8.25%, the highest in a decade. At the last meeting, one member voted for a rate cut, as inflation trends lower and economic activity stagnates. The tone of the central bank of the last meeting still does not signal an imminent rate cut.
Win Thin, Currency Strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH), points out the central bank is expected to keep rates steady. “However, the market is split. Of the 20 analysts polled by Bloomberg, 8 see a 25 bp cut, 11 see no cut, and 1 sees a 50 bp cut. The economy remains weak while inflation is back within the 2-4% target range. The peso may be the deciding factor, with excessive weakness likely to delay a cut until the next meeting on September 26.”
What happens with the Mexican peso is a key development for Banxico. If USD/MXN raises above 20.00, it could create concerns among central bank officials, reducing the chances of a rate cut.
Technical Levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.5935
|Today Daily Change
|0.1809
|Today Daily Change %
|0.93
|Today daily open
|19.4126
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.1967
|Daily SMA50
|19.1984
|Daily SMA100
|19.1264
|Daily SMA200
|19.3617
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.4928
|Previous Daily Low
|19.3785
|Previous Weekly High
|19.7404
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.2981
|Previous Monthly High
|19.3628
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.8643
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.4491
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.4222
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.3632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.3137
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.2489
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.4775
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.5423
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.5918
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading above amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty
EUR/USD has pared its losses and trades above 1.1200 once again. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy's Salvini is calling for elections.
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100 amid Brexit speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2100, off the highs, but up on the day. MPs are contemplating ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit by forcing the government to ask for an extension to Article 50. PM Johnson may visit Paris and Berlin.
USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones
Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.
Gold clings to modest gains above critical $1,500 handle
After advancing to its highest level since April 2013 at $1,510 last Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair moved sideways near the $1,500 mark on Thursday and Friday and continues to have a difficult time setting its next short-term direction today.
Argentinian peso crashes on surprise election outcome, USD/ARS rises more than 30%
Argentinians went to the polls on Sunday for the primary election and centre-right President Mauricio Macri performed very poorly, receiving 32% of the votes against opposition's 47% according to the latest unofficial results.