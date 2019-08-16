USD/MXN trades sideways after rate cut, remains above 19.50

- Mexican peso holds steady after Banxico rate cut.
- USD/MXN about to end week modestly higher, unable to break key resistance at 19.75/80.
The USD/MXN pair rose late during Friday’s American session, climbing back above 19.60. It is about to end the week with a small gain. The pair remains supported by global risk aversion that affects EM currencies.
The greenback lost strength amid lower US yields and Fed rate cut expectations. Still, the impact of risk aversion usually prevails. Despite the volatility, USD/MXN traded within the 19.30-19.75 range over the week. A consolidation on top of 19.75/80 should point to a test of 20.00 while on the downside, under 19.30 the Mexican Peso will likely strengthen.
Banxico cuts, MXN holds
Yesterday the Bank of Mexico cut its key interest rate by 25bp, the first cut since 2014. The Mexican peso held steady. Market consensus expected no change, however, the decision was not a surprise. Also, currently at 8%, the rate is still elevated compared to other Emerging markets.
Analysts at TD Securities explained the expected decision was almost equally split between a hold and a cut of sorts (most expecting -25bps vs two forecasters on Bloomberg calling for -50bps). “The decision is not entirely surprising as Banxico's policy stance has been leaning in a dovish direction for a while, in the face of non-convergent inflation expectations. It was just a matter of time. We thought, however, the risk of unsettling the market by easing rates at a time that EM currencies and the peso were under pressure would prevail as a rationale to hold. Banxico has shown less concerns on this front and may potentially follow with another cut at the next September meeting.”
They add that the market is currently priced for about 33bps of easing on 26 Sept, and a total of -74bps by year-end. So it seems clear that Banxico has started an easing cycle. How fast and how deep is highly dependent on how the Mexican peso performs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bouncing modestly on disappointing US Consumer Confidence
The shared currency remains pressured by the idea that the ECB will come out with massive stimulus measures in September. US Michigan Consumer Confidence down to 92.1 brakes dollar's gains.
GBP/USD retreats sharply after approaching 1.2200
The GBP/USD pair came under selling pressure after flirting with weekly highs, as a dismal US confidence report brought back risk-off. GBP/USD still up for the week and above the critical 1.2100 level.
USD/JPY: Greenback makes modest progress against Yen, near 106.30
The demand for Yen as a safe-haven currency has been weak in the last three days. The levels to beat for bulls are at the 106.30 and 106.55 resistances.
Gold erases part of this week's gains, trades above $1,510
The precious metal struggles to extend its rally on Friday as the improved market sentiment dampens the demand for traditional safe-havens.
Four Signs of A Bear Market
I am a believer that the Universe gives you signs. That may sound a bit crazy, but these three charts are three more signs of a bear market. The top chart is the GLD exchange traded fund.